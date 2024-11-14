Consumer Product Events Releases Annual List Of Best Products For New Year's Resolutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Product Theme for 2025 Includes Pro Used Firefly Recovery Wearables, Real Food Performance Nutrition, Portable Red Light Beauty, Silk Bedding and Physician Formulated Dry January Rejuvenation Tools

MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As outlets begin crafting "New Year, New You" content, Consumer Product Events (CPE) unveils its annual list of product recommendations to assist editors in curating their 2025 gift guides, product reviews, and roundups.

"For over 35 years, we've curated product lists that make it easier for our media contacts to find what they need for their stories," says Alyson Dutch, CPE Founder. "With health as the top New Year's resolution, we feature the best wellness products in categories from nutrition to beauty and fitness."

Highlighted Products for 2025 Include:

1MD Nutrition

Condition-specific, physician-formulated supplements like LiverMD and BiomeMD. Gastroenterologist-formulated for liver and gut health, these supplements aim to support wellness goals with clinically-backed ingredients.

The Akkermansia Company

Offers metabolic and gut health solutions with Akkermansia muciniphila, proven to support weight management and metabolic health with a new trial-backed product that reduces weight regain.

Blimburn Seeds

- A grow-your-own cannabis brand offering seeds from 1,061 strains, ideal for consumers seeking chemical-free, pure cannabis.

Carmel Berry Company

- Woman-owned company known for elderberry products, including a gummy made with organic, American-grown fruit delivering high antioxidant content.

Clearlight ®

Infrared Saunas and Wellness Solutions

- With 27 years in the industry, Clearlight's AROMA ONE® Diffuser

offers an easy way to create a self-care oasis using ultrasonic technology for a relaxing, misting effect.

FireFly Recovery

- A wearable recovery device trusted by over 850 professional teams, designed to boost blood flow and reduce recovery time for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Fishers Finery

- Luxury, eco-conscious silk products like pillowcases and pajamas to enhance sleep, reduce wrinkles, and promote healthy skin.

HeyBamboo

- A bamboo toilet paper brand minimizing environmental impact, produced with 30% less water, promoting sustainable practices and CO2 reduction.

ISOPURE - Known for high-quality protein powders, including their Zero Carb Vanilla Protein Powder, perfect for recipes and a favorite for health-focused consumers.

MacroLife Naturals - Pioneers in powdered greens supplements, offering science-backed products like MacroGreens and MiracleReds to support immune health and nutritional balance.

Matrix Vibes

- Natural libido boosters for men and women with instant transdermal delivery, offering formulations with adaptogens like Panax Ginseng and ingredients for skin health.

Mito Red Light

- Portable red light therapy device utilizing TruDualTM technology, providing red and near-infrared light therapy for skin and wellness support.

Ohmmm

Care

- Sustainable hair care in solid form, with water-activated shampoos and conditioners, eliminating plastic waste and using natural ingredients.

Phat Fudge

- On-the-go, nutrient-dense food created by a performance chef, featuring clean ingredients like tahini, cacao, and maca for a performance boost.

Plum Paper

- Customizable planners that blend style and functionality, offering personalized designs and organizational tools for a productive New Year.

Toufayan KETO Breads

- From the family known for authentic pita, flatbreads, lavash, and gluten-free wraps, Toufayan now offers delicious KETO Flatbread, Pita, and Wraps. With rich flavor, perfect texture, and a golden finish, these low-carb options bring new possibilities to your diet this year.

Wenjulan Whole Body C.A.R.E

- Skincare line developed with New Mexico botanicals, focusing on non-carcinogenic, fragrance-free ingredients inspired by cancer care.

Founded in 2009, Consumer Product Events

is a DIY PR matchmaker connecting products to press. As a sister company to 28-year-old

Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc. , CPE supports media across the nation, with its products featured by more than 3,500 reporters annually.

Media Contact:

Trinity

Ondek ,

[email protected]

310.317.1543

SOURCE Consumer Product Events

