(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th November, 2024: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (WIML), one of India’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers under the brands 'Joy e-bike' and 'Joy e-rik,' has successfully developed a customized electric three-wheeler, the e-Trike (Driver + 10), as part of its groundbreaking USD 1.29 billion order from Beulah International Development Corporation. This special vehicle, designed to enhance public transportation in the Philippines, has been dispatched for rigorous testing.

In addition to the e-Trike, Wardwizard will send other electric vehicles from its line up to the Philippines in February 2025 for testing to ensure suitability for the local market. These steps are part of Wardwizard Innovations commitment to supporting the Philippine Government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), which aims to replace outdated vehicles with modern electric alternatives.

Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited., said, “As part of our partnership with Beulah International Development Corporation, we are privileged for having the opportunity to contribute to the developing electric mobility landscape in Philippines. At Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, we are committed to develop the right product for the Philippines market and are working tirelessly to timely complete all stages of product development and manufacturing. We are progressing swiftly towards the testing stage, with a specially designed electric three-wheeler, e-Trike, been dispatched for rigorous testing. Our endeavour is to make products that fit the customer expectations best. India has been advancing strongly in shaping its electric mobility ecosystem, and is emerging as a global leader and enabler of advanced, sustainable transportation solutions to international markets. Our collaboration with Beulah International reflects this progress as we build a stronger bond for driving green mobility and connected future in the times to come.”

This development follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Wardwizard Innovations and Beulah International Development Corporation, a prominent full-service business integration and EPC firm in the Philippines backed by RP Connect. This strategic collaboration aims to transform the Philippines' public transportation infrastructure by introducing advanced electric vehicles. Under this partnership, Wardwizard will supply electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and specially developed four-wheelers in the commercial vehicle segment.







MENAFN14112024005232011781ID1108886319