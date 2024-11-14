Malta Freeport authorities intercept 146 kilograms of cocaine

(MENAFN) Four men were arrested in Malta after authorities intercepted 146 kilograms of suspected cocaine at the Malta Freeport on Tuesday. The discovery was made during routine inspections, when police stopped a trailer attempting to leave the premises. The drugs were found in several locations inside the vehicle, including 105 kilograms in the cabin, and additional quantities behind the driver and passenger seats. Following further searches, a total of 146 kilograms of suspected cocaine were seized, with an estimated street value of 20 million euros (21.2 million US dollars).



The police believe that the drugs were intended for sale on the local market, and investigations suggest the trafficking operation was linked to workers at the port. Among the arrested individuals were the driver and passenger of the trailer, both of whom were employees at Malta Freeport. Additionally, two other port workers were also taken into custody in connection with the seizure.



A magisterial inquiry has been initiated, and further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the operation and identify any additional individuals involved in the drug trafficking ring. The interception is part of broader efforts by Maltese authorities to combat drug smuggling through the country’s ports.



The discovery highlights ongoing concerns about the use of shipping routes for illicit drug trafficking, with authorities continuing to intensify inspections and enforcement actions to disrupt such activities.

