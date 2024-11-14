Trump portraits ‘deep disdain’ for Zelensky

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has been accused of holding a "deep disdain" for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while expressing a favorable stance toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to two columnists from *The Hill*. In an article published on Tuesday, Robert Hamilton, a retired U.S. colonel, and Dan Perry, former AP editor, discussed the potential impact of Trump's return to the White House in January 2025, particularly in relation to U.S. policy on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.



The columnists suggest that Trump’s presidency could have far-reaching consequences for international relations, particularly regarding Washington’s support for Ukraine. While President Joe Biden’s administration has supported Ukraine’s sovereignty, it has faced criticism from Kyiv for not providing enough long-range weaponry to strike deep into Russian territory. However, Hamilton and Perry argue that Trump’s policies are likely to be even more detrimental to Ukraine, with the former president having shown a longstanding affinity for Putin and disdain for Zelensky, particularly after the 2019 impeachment drama, which involved allegations that Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.



The article raises the possibility that Trump could scale back U.S. aid to Ukraine, potentially forcing Zelensky into negotiations with Russia. This shift in policy, they argue, could embolden Putin and set off a series of political upheavals in Europe. The European Union would be faced with a choice between stepping in to support Ukraine or allowing Russian expansionism to proceed unchecked.



Trump’s relationship with Putin has been a topic of discussion throughout his political career. In his re-election campaign, Trump frequently praised Putin, calling him "smart" and "tough," and compared him favorably to U.S. leadership. Putin has reciprocated with compliments, notably congratulating Trump on his resilience after a 2020 assassination attempt. Trump has also claimed that he could quickly end the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv if re-elected, a statement that Putin has called "worthy of attention." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that while Trump may be "less predictable" than Biden, it remains uncertain whether he would follow through on his campaign promises.

MENAFN14112024000045015687ID1108885949