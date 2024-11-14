Al Shaqab To Host 24Th CISM World Military Equestrian Championship From November 27

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab's Longines Indoor Arena will host the 24th CISM World Military Equestrian Championship in show jumping from November 27 – 30. The prestigious championship brings together elite military equestrian from 14 countries, embodying the International Military Sports Council (CISM) motto,“Friendship Through Sport.”

Qatar, the organizing nation, will welcome riders from Saudi Arabia, Syria, Oman, Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey, Italy, France, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Ecuador, and Brazil. The championship is not only an arena for competition but a platform for cultural exchange and friendship among military athletes, exemplifying Qatar's commitment to international sports diplomacy and its dedication to excellence in equestrian sports.

Since its founding in Cannes, France, in 1948 by Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, CISM has grown into a global organization with 141 member nations, including Qatar, which joined in 1974.

CISM's mission of promoting peace and friendship through sports is uniquely represented in the military equestrian disciplines, where athletes showcase remarkable skills and sportsmanship.

Al Shaqab's state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to hosting high-level competitions make it an ideal venue for this prestigious event.