Delta Electronics Unveils New Collaborative Robot Integrating Nvidia Simulation Technology Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Delta unveils new collaborative robot integrating Nvidia simulation technology

Delta Electronics , a Taiwanese provider of robotics and power management solutions, has unveiled what it describes as“a major advancement” in robotics simulation.

Its flagship product, the D-Bot Series Collaborative Robots (cobots), now integrates with Nvidia Omniverse – a of application interfaces (APIs), software development kits, and services that enable developers to harness Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) for physical AI – and Nvidia Isaac Sim, a reference simulation platform built on Omniverse for designing and testing robots.

This integration empowers developers to achieve real-time, high-fidelity, physically accurate simulations that dramatically enhance the development, testing, and deployment of advanced robotic solutions.

Michael Mayer-Rosa, senior director, industrial automation business group at Delta Electronics EMEA Region, says:“Integrating with Nvidia Omniverse and Isaac Sim represents a transformative step forward for the Delta D-Bot (cobots) and our whole robotics portfolio.

“By leveraging these cutting-edge technologies, our customers can now experience exceptional simulation accuracy and collaborative capabilities, allowing them to bring sophisticated robotic solutions to market faster and with more confidence.”

The integration enables Delta D-Bot users in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare to simulate real-world conditions with unprecedented precision.

By minimizing the need for physical prototypes and reducing development costs, companies can shorten their time-to-market, improve product reliability, and accelerate innovation cycles.

The photorealistic rendering and AI-powered physics provided by Nvidia Omniverse and Isaac Sim let developers run highly complex simulations before real-world deployment, reducing risks and improving overall performance.

With Omniverse's interoperability features and Isaac Sim's advanced robot simulation tools, Delta D-Bot users can accelerate their development workflows, validate robot software stacks and their associated behaviors in a virtual environment, and realize complex projects faster.

Delta is demonstrating its D-Bot in the ongoing SPS Nuremberg trade show, ending today – 14 November, in Nuremberg, at the Delta booth located in hall 7, stand 593.