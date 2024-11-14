Report Launch: Navigating the Storm - The C-Suite Guide to Mastering Exposure Management

(MENAFN- lysander pr) London, 12 November, 2024 – Oasis Loss Modelling Framework (Oasis LMF) today announces the launch of Navigating the Storm: The C-Suite Guide to Mastering Exposure Management, a concise and unique report crafted by global experts in exposure management. This report provides (re)insurance leaders with strategic insights to navigate the evolving complexities of catastrophe modelling and exposure management in today’s dynamic market landscape, answering key questions about modern exposure management.



As the (re)insurance industry confronts rising climate risks, new market pressures, and increased investor scrutiny, the guide addresses critical questions shaping the future of exposure management:



How much uncertainty should be expected in catastrophe models?

What are the challenges of risk models in a commercial environment?

What are the main challenges in managing climate change exposure?

What should you do now?



Designed specifically for C-Suite executives, Navigating the Storm highlights best practices to strengthen resilience, regulatory compliance, and profitability amidst an unpredictable global environment.



The below experts provided insights to this report:

• Josh Darr, Global Head of Peril Advisory, Guy Carpenter

• Tim Edwards, Managing Director, Howden Re

• David Flandro, Head of Industry Analysis and Strategic Advisory, Howden Re

• Laura Freeman, Head of Exposure Management, Apollo

• Oriol Gaspa Rebull, Head of UK Short Tail Analytics, AON

• Stephen Gentili, Consultant

• David Horan, Catastrophe Modelling Manager, Liberty Mutual Reinsurance

• James Lay, Commercial Director, Nasdaq

• James Maudslay, Senior Manager, Financial Services & Insurance, Equinix

• Lauren O’Rourke, Exposure Manager, New Syndicates, Apollo Syndicate Management Ltd

• Don Parkes, SVP, Corporate Catastrophe Risk Management, Chubb Group

• Tom Philp, CEO, Maximum Information

• Rick Thomas, Managing Director, Acrisure Ltd

• Jessica Turner, Head of Exposure Management, MS Amlin Underwriting Limited

• Dickie Whitaker, CEO, Oasis Loss Modelling Framework



Oasis LMF CEO Dickie Whitaker emphasised the report’s significance:

“As exposure risks and investor demands grow, having a diverse approach to risk modelling is essential. Genuine model diversity helps us consider different perspectives, aiding us in assessing and adapting to risks from a broader viewpoint. This guide equips leaders to critically evaluate and integrate models, preparing their organisations for a future where resilience is non-negotiable. Critically, we will continue asking questions and gathering insights, and expect to produce follow up research in 2025. In addition, the authors of this report are conveying a series of Expert Panel Debates featuring leaders from across the (re)insurance and risk management sectors to discuss and refine the recommendations. This will foster a collaborative approach to overcoming the challenges ahead and shaping the future of exposure management in your organisation.”



The report offers actionable steps for aligning exposure management functions with broader corporate strategy, adapting models to reflect evolving risks, and integrating cross-departmental insights. This alignment not only strengthens firms’ bottom lines but also reinforces their value and stability in a rapidly changing world.





