AQI In Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Says Returning To National Capital Feels Like 'Entering A Gas Chamber'

AQI in Delhi : Following her return to Delhi after the Wayanad bypolls on Wednesday, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the National Capital felt "like entering a chamber."



She made her electoral debut from the constituency in Kerala, previously represented by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

“Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad, where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air,” Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

With the onset of winter, Delhi has been ranking at the top when it comes to declining air quality.



The air quality in Delhi plummeted to its worst level today, with the AQI falling into the“severe” category. According to Safar data, the AQI in the national capital dropped to 434 at 6 am.

Several residents have also been facing health issues such as irritation in their eyes, running noses, breathlessness, and coughing, stated media reports.

'Practically impossible to breathe'

Calling out for a permanent solution to Delhi's ever-growing pollution woes, Rahul Gandhi's sister further added that the air was“practically impossible to breathe.”

Priyanka posted,“Delhi's pollution gets worse every year. We really should put our heads together and find a solution for cleaner air. It's beyond this party or that, it's practically impossible to breathe, especially for kids, elders and those with respiratory issues. We just have to do something about it.”



According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), various areas in Delhi, such as Anand Vihar, Rohini and others, recorded an AQI of over 400.

An AQI in the 0-50 range is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Yesterday, November 13, Delhi witnessed its first dense smog of the winter season, drastically reducing visibility, particularly at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). According to reports, at least ten flights were diverted from the Delhi airport.