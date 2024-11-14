Humanitarian Organizations Assist Over Seven Million Ukrainians This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Between January and September 2024, humanitarian organizations provided at least one form of assistance to 7.2 million Ukrainians.

This was reported by the for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories , citing the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine (OCHA Ukraine), according to Ukrinform.

Notably, 5.8 million people, primarily from frontline areas, received support in the fields of water supply, sanitation, and hygiene.

Food assistance and livelihood support were provided to three million people, while two million received timely medical care. Approximately 1.3 million individuals were supplied with essential materials for emergency housing repairs.

Services in mine safety education and awareness were organized for 1.2 million citizens, and support for continued education was given to 600,000 children and teachers.

Around 700,000 Ukrainians received multi-purpose cash assistance during this period. Additionally, nearly 100,000 internally displaced persons living in temporary accommodation received support.

According to the Ministry of Reintegration, over 600 organizations provided aid to Ukrainians under the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on November 12, the government allocated 17.7 million UAH to the Ministry for Reintegration and central authorities to compensate for expenses incurred in housing internally displaced persons from March 2022 to June 2024.