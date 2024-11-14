Kashmir Is Stuck Between Tradition And Westernisation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

By Rutba Riyaz

In Kashmir, the process of Westernization is resulting in people adopting different lifestyles, attire, and social norms that have led to a heated debate on identity and progress. Many are concerned that cultural traditions are eroding, and traditional and values are no longer respected.



ADVERTISEMENT

The concept of 'modesty' is changing. Kashmiri women are switching from traditional Kashmiri wardrobes to western wear like Jeans and t-shirts. This shift in fashion is becoming more prevalent. The belief that some western brands are more modern and stylish is shared by many, but others point out a generational divide in consumer preferences. Clothing in Kashmir was historically associated with culture, environment, and social norms. Removing old clothes isn't just a matter of fashion, it's about breaking the traditions that people in this time shared. The possibility exists that this shift could result in a decrease in cultural pride and connections to heritage.



ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmiri gastronomy is also evolving. The trend of fast food is gradually replacing wazwan. Why is this happening? When it comes to communal dining, wazwan is a different experience from fast food or western dining experiences due to the time and effort required for preparation. Fast food options can be both disruptive to busy schedules and detrimental to traditional cooking, resulting in less time spent dining with family members. There's a concern that convenience will be the death knell for wazwan.



Western norms have been able to influence daily life through social media, movies, and global music trends. The emergence of Bollywood and Western pop culture has led to a decrease in Kashmiri folk music and dance. The positive impact of modern media on people's lives is doubted by some, who believe it will cause cultural dissonance among younger generations.



Read Also Downtown Kot Laments: Coffee Shops, Asses, Classes and Fake Westernization in Kashmir Minimalism: Are We Done with Modernity?

The process of Westernization is resulting in language transformation. Why? English and Urdu are the most commonly used languages for education and communication, particularly among children. Due to this, there has been a decline in fluency in Kashmiri language, and less young people are adopting their native language may cause the disappearance of an entire tradition that is linked to Kashmiri culture, its history, values, and identity. Not only does this change threaten linguistic diversity, it undermines connections to local history and identity.

This has led to heightened interest in the future of Kashmiri identity. Several senior citizens are anxious about the potential harm to the unity of society and the preservation of Kashmir's distinctiveness. Modernization has a clear advantage, but it also presents challenges to both progress and customs. There are those who assert that traditional practices must be upheld as the younger generation has adapted to and accepted Western influences. The implementation of cultural education initiatives and events highlighting Kashmiri traditions could help individuals reflect on their heritage and become more integrated in a changing world.



Kashmir's people are tasked with blending their cultural heritage with Western influences, and modernity can preserve this identity while respecting its individual traditions.