Western Metallica Announces Closing Of Private Placement To Advance Peruvian Copper Project

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Resources Corp. (TSXV: WMS ) (“ Western Metallica ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of units of the Company (the“ Offering ”), pursuant to which the Company issued 10,833,345 units of the Company (each a“ Unit ” and collectively, the“ Units ”) at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $325,000 (all dollar figures are denominated in Canadian dollars). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a“ Common Share ”) and one common share purchase warrant (each a“ Warrant ”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.06 until the earlier of: (i) November 13, 2026, and (ii) within twenty (20) days of the Company providing such holder with written notice accelerating the Warrant expiry date, provided that that the daily volume weighted average price (or closing bid price on days when there are no trades) of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the“Exchange”) is at least $0.10 for a minimum of twenty (20) consecutive trading days prior to such written notice from the Company being provided (the“ Acceleration Clause ”). For further information on this previously announced private placement, please refer to the Company's October 15, 2024, news release.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an aggregate amount of $8,750 in cash commissions and 291,667 broker warrants (the“ Broker Warrants ”) to Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.06 until November 13, 2026, subject to the Acceleration Clause.

Insiders of the Company subscribed to 2,475,015 Units under the Offering. Closing remains subject to several prescribed conditions, including, without limitation, final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued are subject to a regulatory hold period that expires on March 14, 2025.

The net proceeds of this Offering are intended to support the Company's current drill program at its Luz Maria porphyry prospect and other exploration work at its Caña Brava 1 porphyry prospect, both located within the Company's 100%-owned Caña Brava Copper Project in the La Libertad Department of Northern Peru and for working capital purposes.

Background

Western Metallica holds the option to acquire 100% of the mineral claims, rights, and interests in Caña Brava, a Cu-Mo project located in Northern Peru (refer to press release dated August 10, 2023). The project lies within the under-explored Northern sector of the Cu-Mo metallogenic belt of Eocene age that hosts, to the South, world class deposits such as Las Bambas (MMG), Cotabambas (Panoro Minerals Ltd.), Constancia (Hudbay Minerals Inc.), Antapacay (Glencore) and discoveries such as Elida (Element 29 Resources), the first porphyry deposit of this age discovered in North Peru. The Company ́s Caña Brava Project is well located in close proximity to industrial ports, major paved roads and is comprised of large, contiguous mineral concessions conducive to future project scalability.

The Caña Brava Project is a highly prospective 5,700-hectare package of concessions located 30 kilometres from the Peruvian coast, at an elevation of 1,500 metres in the Western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes. The Caña Brava Project is neighboring Hudbay's Llaguen Cu-Mo Project which lies on the Western margin of the Miocene epithermal-porphyry copper-gold belt of Northern Peru, with the potential for Caña Brava to similarly host shallow high-grade mineralization across a considerable alteration footprint. Western Metallica recently announced the launch of a first drill program at its Luz Maria copper-molybdenum porphyry prospect after having received its permit to drill from 19 platforms (refer to press release dated July 15, 2024). Luz Maria is a well-preserved porphyry system and priority drill target at the Caña Brava Project, where exploration work to date has successfully defined a cluster of multi-stage mineralized intrusions within a large 2.7-kilometre by 1.5-kilometre phillic to incipient biotite-replacement alteration footprint, comparable in size to other major Peruvian porphyry deposits, and featuring multiple mineralized intrusion events (refer to press release dated September 24, 2024).

Qualified Persons

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Giovanni Funaioli, EurGeol, Vice President Exploration of Western Metallica, who is a“Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Giovanni Funaioli is an employee of the Company and is not considered independent under NI 43-101.

About Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica is an Ontario registered company with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol WMS. Western Metallica is in the business of mineral resource exploration and development and holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Caña Brava copper-molybdenum project located in La Libertad Department, Peru. Western Metallica is also advancing its 100% owned Nueva Celti Copper Property in the Ossa Morena belt in Andalusia, Spain, and three other Spanish gold projects in the“Navelgas Gold Belt” in Asturias, Spain (Penedela, Valledor and Sierra Alta).

Cautionary Notes

