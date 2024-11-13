TAP And Kindness Worldwide Inc. Partner To Launch 'Ripple' During Kindness Week Worldwide On World Kindness Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nashville recording artist named Kindness Worldwide Global Ambassador for efforts to promote kindness through in launch of“Mu-SEE-Cal”-aboration

- TAPYORK, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an inspiring collaboration, TAP, celebrated keynote speaker, author, and singer-songwriter, joins forces with Kindness Worldwide Inc. to release her new single "Ripple" on November 13,2024 during Kindness Worldwide's signature initiative, Kindness Week Worldwide, on World Kindness Day. This partnership aims to amplify the importance of kindness and community connection through music and shared innovations."Ripple" is a compelling anthem crafted by TAP to inspire and motivate individuals around the world to spread love and kindness, which many consider to be“love in action.” The song's release is accompanied by a global campaign that seeks to create meaningful lasting impact through acts of kindness, with Kindness Worldwide Inc. playing a pivotal role in mobilizing volunteers, resources, and global community engagement.Inspired by TAP's own experiences and commitment to positive change, "Ripple" encourages listeners to be catalysts for kindness. The partnership with Kindness Worldwide, a global nonprofit organization with a vision“to create a culture of kindness in communities throughout the world” through multiple tactical elements and educational programs, is a natural fit for this initiative.In conjunction with this partnership, Kindness Worldwide is excited to announce a groundbreaking music initiative that musical artists around the world can embrace limited only by the bounds of imagination and creativity. Similar to the spirit of Kindness Week Worldwide, a general framework will be provided from which original songs can be written and performed by children in schools and professional musical artists themselves.“Mu-SEE-Cal”-aboration will be launched in York, PA in 2025 and feature children who represent the future and prominent heart-centered musicians of global acclaim eager to showcase kindness and lead by their example. This musical innovation will build upon the momentum of the release of "Ripple” and further its meaningful message."Ripple" is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. TAP and Kindness Worldwide encourage all to listen, share, and participate in the #SpreadtheRipple campaign by posting stories, inspirations, and actions of kindness on social media."Partnering with Kindness Worldwide allows us to extend the reach of 'Ripple' far beyond music, turning it into a movement that has the power to transform lives in much the same way a moment of kindness for Kevin became a movement with profound ripple effects that continue to endure," said TAP. "We are excited to see how we can make a difference on a global scale in a shared collaborative spirt for the greater good."“Music transcends differences and is a wonderful means of bringing people and communities together,” added Kindness Worldwide founder Kevin Smith. "Our collaboration with TAP represents a powerful opportunity to highlight the transformative power of kindness and the enduring impact of its profound ripple effects. 'Ripple' is not just a song but a noteworthy call to action that aligns perfectly with our vision to spread kindness throughout the world."ABOUT TAPTAP is an award-winning public figure known for her engaging keynotes, impactful leadership mentoring programs, and heartfelt music. She is the CEO and Founder of We Build Character, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization focusing on developing future generations. As an immigrant from Africa, a survivor of domestic violence and a lifelong advocate for kindness, TAP is dedicated to changing peoples' lives and building a strong supportive community.ABOUT KINDNESS WORLDWIDE INC.Following an act of kindness between two strangers on Good Friday morning 2023, Kindness Worldwide Inc. formed as a grassroots collaboration to unify communities and ecosystems around the worthy and nurturing aspects of kindness. A designated tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization, Kindness Worldwide believes Kindness is a choice that should be universally encouraged, recognized, rewarded and celebrated as a primary means of human unification regardless of ethnicity, creed, personal identity, faith, politics, nationality, or other affinity factors.For more information about TAP and the "Ripple" initiative, please visit ( ). For more about Kindness Worldwide Inc. and how to get involved, visit ( ).

