Winner Of Italy’S Io Canto Generation Receives Scholarship To New York Film Academy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The winner of the 2024 season of Io Canto Generation, Italy's popular talent show on Canale 5, was revealed during the highly anticipated finale on November 13. The exciting conclusion included special appearances from faculty members of the New York Academy (NYFA) and from Marta Viola, the previous year's winner.

New York, NY, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated finale of Io Canto Generation, the hit Canale 5 talent show, aired on November 13, 2024, unveiling the winner of the 2024 season. As part of an exclusive partnership with the New York Film Academy (NYFA) , the winner was awarded an extraordinary prize: a one-week immersive experience at NYFA's campuses in Florence, Italy, and New York City.

The final episode was a star-studded affair, with special appearances from Kristy Cates, Chair of NYFA's Performing Arts Department at the New York campus, as well as the previous year's winner, Marta Viola. Kristy Cates, whose Broadway credits include Wicked, Finding Neverland, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, praised the incredible talent on display throughout the season.

“It was wonderful to welcome Marta and her family to our New York City Campus! Marta is a stellar and passionate performer with natural talent. She impressed all who were lucky enough to hear her sing and welcomed new ideas and concepts presented to her by our faculty and guest teachers. Everyone at NYFA looks forward to watching her star continue to rise!,” said Kristy Cates.

Marta Viola, who won the 2023 season of Io Canto Generation, was also featured in the finale. She reflected on her transformative experiences at both NYFA campuses in Florence and New York City.

"NYFA gave me two unforgettable experiences in two vastly different cities: Florence and New York. In Florence, I worked hard and honed my vocal technique and acting skills.

For New York, it was my first time in the city and immersing myself in its world was surreal. New York made an impact on me. I savored the experience of seeing a Broadway show (Aladdin), and interacting with so many professionals, especially Francesca Balestracci and Peter Stone in Florence, and Kristy Cates and Pierre Marrea in New York. They taught me valuable lessons about pursuing my passion and the importance of expressing myself through both my voice and heart," said Marta Viola.

Diana Santi, Director of NYFA's Florence campus, also spoke to the significance of this collaboration.“It's fascinating to see how a young and incredible talent like Marta has grown after her time spent with us in Florence and New York,” said director Diana Santi.“For Italian teenagers, the opportunity to learn from internationally renowned professionals and experience two of the world's greatest cultural capitals is a truly transformative experience. This opportunity helped Marta bloom and shine even more.”

For fans in Italy who missed the season finale, all episodes of Io Canto Generation are available for streaming on Mediaset's Infinity service .



About New York Film Academy, NYFA

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a world-renowned film, media, and performing arts college that offers BFA and MFA degrees, intensive short-term workshops, 1-and-2 year programs, online classes, and Summer Camps for teens and kids. NYFA offers programs in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Screenwriting, Cinematography, Producing, Game Design, Musical Theatre, Photography, and more at campuses across the globe in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Italy, Australia, and also online. Known for its hands-on, immersive approach to education, NYFA prepares students for the entertainment industry through real-world experience, mentorship, and access to top industry professionals.

For more information, visit nyfa.ed .

