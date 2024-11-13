New Book Well Being Reveals How To Heal From Autoimmune Diseases With A Holistic Approach To Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Well Being, A Story of Healing from Autoimmune and a Guide to Charting Your Own Path to Wellness

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For anyone facing the uncertainties of autoimmune disease, Well Being, A Story of Healing from Autoimmune Disease and a Guide to Charting Your Own Path to Wellness offers a holistic guide to healing from the inside out. Author and wellness expert Valentina Gaylord knows firsthand the complexities of these challenges.After years of debilitating illness, she found her path to healing by focusing on whole-body wellness, and she now shares her insights and practices in Well-Being.Key Themes in Well-Being:Global Well-Being: Embracing a holistic approach that includes mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical wellness.Healing Through Nutrition and Lifestyle: Practical ways to use food and lifestyle changes as medicine.Whole-Body Healing: Techniques for understanding and listening to the body's messages.Empowerment Through Knowledge: Guiding readers to take control of their wellness journey.Gaylord's story is not only one of survival but also of empowerment and transformation. Well-Being integrates her years of research, personal experience, and insights from her career in fitness and wellness, providing readers with a roadmap to healing and thriving.“Untangling the impacts of autoimmune disease was just the beginning for me,” Gaylord writes.“It demanded an evolution of my mind, heart, soul, and body. My reawakening took over a decade. Yours will not.”Order WELL BEING Now, offering an inspiring and practical guide for anyone seeking renewed health and a deeper connection with their own body.For more information or to schedule an interview with Valentina Gaylord, please contact .... High-resolution images and additional press materials are available upon request.Valentina Gaylord WebsiteValentina on InstagramValentina on FacebookValentina on XAbout Valentina GaylordValentina Gaylord is a CEO, founder, entrepreneur, business owner, holistic health and wellness coach, fitness expert, allergy and asthma ambassador, advocate, mother, and author. Diagnosed in 2012 with the debilitating autoimmune disease Bell's palsy, followed by Hashimoto's disease, Gaylord launched a decade-long personal crusade to not only save herself but to root out an understanding of and a cure for a disease so convoluted and elusive, few answers were known. Seeking out doctors, naturopathic and hormone specialists, nutritionists, and even mediums, Valentina turned her commonly misdiagnosed ailments into a calling that has brought healing, a growing business empire, and a network of prestigious and like-minded colleagues into the fold of growth, wellness, and what she has branded Whole Body Wellness.Gaylord has dual citizenship and divides her time between America, London, France, and Malta with her family and children with Olympic Gold Medalist Mitch Gaylord. Her love of the arts, music, theater, literature, history, philosophy, music, all things romance, and the Mediterranean Sea has made Europe her home.

Valentina Gaylord

Valentina Gaylord

+1 3056223712

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.