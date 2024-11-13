Lulu Mall Al Khor Wins Sustainability Excellence Award At 'MECS+R MENA Award 2024'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) LuLu Mall Al Khor has been awarded the prestigious Silver Award (NOI Enhancement) for Sustainability Excellence in Optimisation at the MECS+R Award 2024, organised by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R).

The accolade was jointly presented by Dr Younis al-Mulla, chairman of MECS+R, and David Macadam, CEO of MECS+R, during a ceremony held in Riyadh.

LuLu Mall's recognition as the Silver Winner in the Sustainability Excellence category, particularly for its outstanding achievements in energy optimisation, underscores its commitment to implementing sustainable practices that reduce its environmental issues while improving its financial performance.

The prestigious award marks a significant milestone for Al Khor Mall as it continues to elevate its standards of operation, sustainability, and customer experience in the competitive retail landscape of the Middle East.

As the first premium shopping destination of its kind in Al Khor, LuLu Mall emphasises sustainability and energy efficiency and features an international standard LuLu Hypermarket, cinemas, amusement zones, a food court, restaurants, cafes, and over 100 global brands. Blending Arabic architecture with ample parking, it caters to the leisure and shopping needs of locals and expatriates alike.

LuLu Mall Al Khor exemplifies sustainable retail, integrating energy optimisation, waste management, plastic-free initiatives, and digitisation. Through advanced eco-friendly practices and participation in Earth Hour, the mall actively promotes environmental stewardship, setting a benchmark for sustainability in the retail industry.

The mall's journey to achieving sustainability excellence is rooted in its collaboration with Honeywell, a global leader in energy management solutions. The mall deployed the Honeywell Forge Energy Optimisation system, a cloud-based platform designed to monitor and optimise energy consumption in real time. By analysing data from weather patterns, occupancy levels, and operational conditions, the system autonomously adjusts chiller temperatures, fan speeds, and other HVAC settings to maintain peak energy efficiency.

This initiative has resulted in impressive results for LuLu Mall Al Khor. Over 18 months, the mall achieved an average of 15% savings on HVAC energy consumption, reducing its energy expenses significantly. In 2019, before these optimisations were implemented, the mall's energy costs amounted to $1.28mn. From August 2023 to July 2024, the mall successfully lowered its energy costs to $1.17mn, saving $110,000.

The award highlights LuLu Mall's strategic focus on sustainability, which aligns with the broader goals of LuLu Group International to prioritise eco-friendly operations. The group's ongoing investment in sustainable technologies and practices showcases its leadership in driving positive environmental change within the retail industry.

In Qatar, LuLu Group has consistently demonstrated its dedication to sustainability through various initiatives. Notably, the LuLu Hypermarket in Al Meshaf became the first carbon-neutral hypermarket in the GCC region, achieving this milestone in January 2023.

Additionally, LuLu Hypermarket actively supported Qatar Sustainability Week 2024, organized by the Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship.

As a part of LuLu Group International, LuLu Al Khor Mall's achievement is a testament to the group's unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence. The award reinforces the mall's role as a pioneer in the Middle East's retail sector and sets a high standard for sustainable practices in the region.

