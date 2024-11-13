John Devine On Sustainable Transportation
Date
11/13/2024 2:00:47 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Have you considered switching to sustainable transportation?
Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Georgia. Choosing to walk, bike, or take mass transit to get where you're going can have a big impact when enough of us make small changes in how we get around.
Tune into this Drawdown Georgia interview with John Devine, executive director of Go Georgia (formerly Georgia Bikes) to learn all about sustainable transportation alternatives.
Watch the video here .
MENAFN13112024007202015466ID1108882729
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.