John Devine On Sustainable Transportation

Have you considered switching to sustainable transportation?

Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse emissions in Georgia. Choosing to walk, bike, or take mass transit to get where you're going can have a big impact when enough of us make small changes in how we get around.

Tune into this Drawdown Georgia interview with John Devine, executive director of Go Georgia (formerly Georgia Bikes) to learn all about sustainable alternatives.

Watch the here .