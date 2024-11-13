Ministry Of Education And Higher Education Completes Development Of Educational Institutions Licensing Platform

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the completion of the development and activation of the "Educational Institutions Licensing" platform, which is now available to provide comprehensive services to various educational entities in Qatar.

This is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance the digital infrastructure of the private education sector and streamline administrative procedures for all relevant parties.

The "Educational Institutions Licensing" platform aims to improve administrative efficiency and provide users with a smooth and secure digital experience.

Educational institutions can now obtain the required licenses and follow up on procedures quickly and effectively, enhancing the quality of educational services.

Omar Abdulaziz Al-Naama, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs, stated: "The launch of the Private Educational Institutions Licensing Platform is a qualitative step towards automating educational services. It reflects our commitment to the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to achieve Qatar's National Vision 2030. Through this platform, we aim to streamline procedures and enhance efficiency to support educational institutions and create an attractive environment for investment in the education sector, in line with the country's needs."

Dr. Mona Salem Al-Fadhli, Director of the Information Systems Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, added: "The launch of the Educational Institutions Licensing Platform is a significant step in the digital transformation of the Ministry, adhering to the latest technological standards. This platform provides a unified and integrated experience for submitting electronic applications for all licensing services related to educational institutions, including nurseries, educational centers, schools, and private kindergartens. The platform facilitates the completion, management, and follow-up of investors' transactions through a single, fully automated portal, eliminating the need for them to visit the departments responsible for licensing these institutions."

The platform offers a range of electronic services for investors, including managing educational centers, such as issuing educational center licenses, renewing licenses, changing the center's name, changing the center's owner, modifying the center's activities, changing the director, changing the center's location, adding or removing a partner, obtaining permission to publish an advertisement or event, and canceling the center's license by the investor. It also offers services for managing nurseries, including issuing and renewing nursery licenses.

Activating the "Educational Institutions Licensing Platform" is essential in supporting Qatar's National Vision 2030. It provides a modern infrastructure to improve the quality of private education and ensure a high level of oversight of educational institutions.

This enhances the quality of services the Ministry provides to investors in the private education sector.