7Spice Cajun Seafood Opening 4 New Locations In Greater Houston

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Restaurant Chain 7Spice Cajun Seafood proudly announces they will open 4 new Greater Houston locations in 2025. "We believe there is nothing better than a delicious table full of Cajun seafood to share with family and friends, so our goal in opening these additional locations is to better serve customers all over the city with that opportunity," said Beth Guide, 7Spice's marketing consultant.

The restaurant's new locations will be in addition to the existing sixteen locations around the Greater Houston area. 7Spice's new restaurants will be located at 10815 W Grand Parkway S, Ste 110, Richmond; 7551 FM 1960 E, Humble, TX 77346; 7107 Highway 6 South, Ste 200, Houston; and 13620 St. Highway 6, Ste 351, Rosharon.

While the exact dates for these grand openings have not yet been determined, these restaurants are expected to be open in early 2025 and be fully operational before crawfish season begins in the spring. "As Houstonians, we understand how important it is to have a go-to place for ordering crawfish and all the fixings for your next neighborhood crawfish boil, and we are happy to expand our presence to serve additional neighborhoods throughout the city," Guide continued.

In addition to offering crawfish when in season, 7Spice Cajun Seafood offers a wide variety of options on their menu all year, including snow crab legs, shrimp etouffee, gumbo, catfish, tilapia, chicken tenders, sausage, blackened shrimp pasta, blackened chicken pasta, boudin balls, red beans & rice, red potatoes, dirty or fried rice, corn on the cob, coleslaw and more. "We are proud to provide Houstonians high-quality Cajun dishes at affordable prices, and as we continue to grow and serve additional communities, our customer-first commitment remains," concluded Beth Guide.

About 7Spice Cajun Seafood:

Established in 2011 in Missouri City, Texas, 7Spice Cajun Seafood is a fast-casual restaurant chain currently serving their 'Amazin' Cajun' food in 16 locations around the Greater Houston area. Every item on the menu is deliciously made-to-order with care and attention to detail. With new locations opening in 2025, 7Spice Cajun Seafood looks forward to expanding its outreach with authentic Cajun dishes that will please the whole family. Visit to learn more.

Media Contact Information:

Beth Guide

281-389-5117

[email protected]

SOURCE 7Spice Cajun Seafood

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED