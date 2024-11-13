Independent Study Finds Leaking Wastewater Infrastructure Largest Source Of Human Fecal Pollution In The San Diego River

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sanitary Sewer Overflows Far Outweigh Unhoused Encampments' Contribution

- Phillip Musegaas, Executive Director of San Diego CoastkeeperSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A five-year study conducted by the Southern California Coastal WaterResearch Project (“SCCWRP”) to assess sources and volumes of human fecal bacteria in the SanDiego River reveals a disturbing reality – spills, leaks, and subterranean seepage from public sanitary sewersystems are, by far, the largest contributors to human fecal contamination throughout the entireurbanized portion of the San Diego River watershed. Sewage spills, known as sanitary seweroverflows (SSOs), and exfiltration, the leakage of wastewater out of a sanitary sewer systemthrough cracks, gaps, defective joints or otherwise, account for well over 90% of the total humanfecal contamination loading. The third largest contributor is leaks and spills from septicsystems, referred to in the report as onsite wastewater treatment systems (OWTS).Overflows from private sewer systems and exfiltration from private laterals (the connectionsbetween private homes and other properties and the public sewer main), contribute only a smallfraction of human fecal contamination. The study also determined that people experiencinghomelessness contribute the smallest relative quantities, less than 0.25%, of human fecalbacteria in the San Diego River. This determination hopefully puts to rest long-standingassertions by local municipalities and water agencies that unhoused encampments in the SanDiego River watershed are a potentially significant source of bacterial pollution in the river.The SCCWRP study (“Summary of Technical Research: Quantifying Sources of Human FecalPollution in the Lower San Diego River Watershed”) was required by the San Diego RegionalWater Quality Control Board's (Regional Water Board) 2019 Investigative Order (IO), whichinstructed all wastewater and stormwater agencies in the San Diego River watershed to assessthe relative contributions of various sources to bacterial pollution of the river. Water qualitymonitoring and reporting by these agencies has shown chronically high levels of bacteria duringwet weather, often exceeding state water quality standards designed to protect public health.San Diego Coastkeeper has participated as a member of the study's Steering Committee withSCCWRP since its inception. The results of the study will be presented to the Regional WaterBoard on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at its regular meeting.“This comprehensive study confirms that San Diego's degraded wastewater infrastructure is themain culprit when it comes to chronic contamination of the San Diego River, highlighting theurgent need for better maintenance and increased investment in this critically important butoften unseen urban system,” said Phillip Musegaas, Executive Director of San DiegoCoastkeeper.“The public expects, and the law requires, that our shared rivers, lakes and coastalmarine waters are clean and safe for swimming, fishing and other public uses – not relied on asoverflow channels for untreated human wastewater and stormwater.”BackgroundMunicipalities, stormwater departments, researchers, and enforcement agencies have long beenaware that human fecal matter is omnipresent in rivers, streams, lakes, and ocean during rainevents across Southern California. This is why San Diego County officials issue a blanketadvisory not to swim or surf at any beach for at least 72 hours after every rain event.The San Diego River is one of the waterbodies consistently showing high levels of fecalindicator bacteria particularly during wet weather. . For decades, municipal agencies blamedcoyotes, birds, other wildlife and people experiencing homelessness as potential sources.However, a preliminary study from 2016-2017 measuring specific markers revealed that everysingle wet weather sample collected at thirteen different stations along the San Diego Rivertested positive for human fecal matter. Subsequent studies and sampling have confirmed thatwhen it rains, human sewage is in fact found in waterbodies through the region.Looking at the sheer magnitude of the different potential pollution inputs, the findings of thestudy should be unsurprising. The estimated population of the studied area is about 506,000.There are an estimated 1,079 miles of public sanitary sewers, 130,453 parcels connected topublic sewer (i.e., with private lateral), 6,760 parcels with OWTS, and only about 350 peopleexperiencing homelessness and living along the river corridor.The SCCWRP report also supports the finding of a 2020 SDSU study which found that“untreatedwastewater was found to be the main source of San Diego River pollution during storm events,”as opposed to unhoused encampments.The SCCWRP study quantified human fecal contamination levels using HF183, a genetic markerfound only in human feces. Since its first use 20 years ago, HF183 has become the tool of choicefor tracking human fecal contamination in aquatic environments worldwide. HF183 is also amarker of“fresh” human fecal inputs because it cannot survive long outside of the human body.Lab-based decay studies of HF183 in surface water are on the order of a few days, and roughly aweek in groundwater. This ensures that, when detected, HF183 is not from sewage dischargedweeks or months previously.About CoastkeeperFounded in 1995, San Diego Coastkeeper protects and restores San Diego County's bays,beaches, watersheds, and ocean for the people and wildlife that depend on them. Coastkeeperbalances community outreach, education, science, advocacy, and legal enforcement to promoteclean water stewardship and a healthy coastal ecosystem. For more information, visitsdcoastkeeper .

Spencer HIggs

San Diego Coastkeeper

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.