Dow Jones Launches Factiva Smart Summary

Dow Jones announces GenAI content licensing agreements with thousands of sources worldwide



NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow Jones today announced the launch of Factiva Smart Summary, a new feature in its business intelligence platform, as the company continues to infuse generative AI (GenAI) into its professional product suite. The move heralds a new era for Factiva, transforming it into a world-class, AI-powered research tool for businesses.

Through Factiva Smart Summary, new GenAI capabilities enable corporations to retrieve concise, informative summaries that streamline research and decision-making. The outputs are fully transparent and traceable, drawing on thousands of trusted news sources that Dow Jones has licensed for specific GenAI uses.

As part of its commitment to the responsible use of AI, Dow Jones is building the world's premiere collection of full-text news articles permissioned for use with GenAI tools and applications, with licensing agreements spanning nearly 4,000 sources, 160+ countries and 29 languages–including The Associated Press, AWP Finanznachrichten AG, News Corp Australia, News UK and The Washington Post alongside Dow Jones's leading news brands The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, Investor's Business Daily, Financial News, Private Equity News and Dow Jones Newswires.

"This launch of Factiva Smart Summary harnesses recent advancements in GenAI technology to deliver reliable insights for decision-making, while upholding journalistic integrity," said Almar Latour , CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. "As a leader in business intelligence, we're dedicated to building responsibly and safeguarding publisher value."

"For over 25 years, Factiva has connected businesses with trusted, copyright-compliant content. As generative AI ushers in a new era for media organizations, we're putting authenticity first," said Traci Mabrey, General Manager, Factiva. "We believe transparency and fair compensation are essential to building a healthy media landscape-one where AI strengthens, not undermines, our industry."

Factiva Smart Summary, engineered with Google's Gemini models on Google Cloud, joins Dow Jones's growing suite of AI-powered products designed to enhance and streamline decision-making. This initiative is the latest in a series of GenAI partnerships as Dow Jones continues to roll out this new technology throughout the company and to the benefit of its customers and readers. Recent developments include:



Factiva Feed for GenAI and Dow Jones Newswires GenAI Feed which provide enterprises and financial firms with licensed, copyright-compliant full-text content to power custom generative AI applications such as chatbots, article and portfolio summarization, newsletter creation and research efficiency.

Dow Jones Integrity Check , an automated research platform that harnesses leading-edge generative and entity resolution AI technologies from Xapien, enabling organizations to build an investigative due diligence report on companies and individuals in as little as five minutes. RiskCenter Advanced Screening and Monitoring (ASAM), powered by natural language processing technology from Ripjar, enables faster, more efficient high-volume screening for financial crime and third-party risk management.

"Dow Jones's use of Google's Gemini models on Google Cloud to power GenAI search summaries marks a significant step towards leveraging the technology to enhance information access and analysis," said Michael Clark , President, North America, Google Cloud. "By combining our models with the extensive Factiva content set, we're showcasing how GenAI can be a powerful tool for growth for the media industry."



Factiva Smart Summary is now available to all subscribers starting today. For more information please visit .

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor's Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

