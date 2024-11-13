Agricultural Surfactants Industry Outlook, 2025-2030: A Forecasted $2+ Billion Global Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Surfactants Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural surfactants market size is expected to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030. An increase in the world population is fostering the demand for food, which is propelling the growth of the industry.

Agricultural Surfactants Market Report Highlights

The anionic type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to product properties, such as increasing the efficiency of pesticides, and applicability across the agrochemicals industry

The herbicides application segment dominated the industry in 2024 owing to the high preference for herbicides in agriculture. The insecticides segment is likely to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period

Based on substrate, the synthetic segment is expected to dominate the industry by 2030 owing to the demand for pesticides in farming Based on crop type, the cereals & grains segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the high population worldwide. The fruits & vegetables segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising health awareness among consumers Why should you buy this report?

Clariant

Evonik Industries AG

Dow

DuPont

Solvay

Bayer AG

Nufarm

Huntsman International LLC

Croda International PLC

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Stepan Company Wilbur-Ellis Holding, Inc. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

