Agricultural Surfactants Industry Outlook, 2025-2030: A Forecasted $2+ Billion Global Market
The global agricultural surfactants market size is expected to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030.
The global agricultural surfactants market size is expected to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030. An increase in the world population is fostering the demand for food, which is propelling the growth of the industry.
Agricultural Surfactants Market Report Highlights
The anionic type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to product properties, such as increasing the efficiency of pesticides, and applicability across the agrochemicals industry The herbicides application segment dominated the industry in 2024 owing to the high preference for herbicides in agriculture. The insecticides segment is likely to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period Based on substrate, the synthetic segment is expected to dominate the industry by 2030 owing to the demand for pesticides in farming Based on crop type, the cereals & grains segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the high population worldwide. The fruits & vegetables segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising health awareness among consumers
The leading players in the Agricultural Surfactants market include:
Clariant Evonik Industries AG Dow DuPont Solvay Bayer AG Nufarm Huntsman International LLC Croda International PLC Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC Stepan Company Wilbur-Ellis Holding, Inc.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 103
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $1.48 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $2.03 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Agricultural Surfactants Market
