From Recruiter To Power Player: Dexian COO Tara Winn Named To SIA's Global Power 150 Women In Staffing

Tara Winn, Dexian COO, named to SIA's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list for the third time.

- Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEOMCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dexian , a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions, today announced that Tara Winn , the company's Chief Operating Officer, has been selected for the 2024 Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) list of Global Power 150 Women in Staffing. In its tenth year, the list recognizes women for their exceptional contributions in the staffing industry. This is the third time that Winn has been recognized with this honor.Under Winn's leadership as COO, Dexian implemented a new operating model focused on client-centric service. This new model included an overhaul of financial reporting and IT systems ensuring cross-functional synergy that helped drive the company forward."I am so glad that Tara has been recognized by SIA again for her influence and leadership in our industry," said Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO. "She is one of the key leaders at our company. Under her direction and insight, we have been able to simplify and streamline our organization creating a stable, sustainable foundation for our continued growth and evolution."Ahmed also explained that her career within the Dexian organization showcases the company's focus on the learning and development of its employees.Winn's SIA recognition reflects her remarkable journey within Dexian, where she has served since 2009. Starting in recruiting, she transitioned to corporate roles in 2015, rapidly advancing from Director to Executive Director (2017), Vice President (2019), Chief of Staff (2023), and ultimately Chief Operating Officer (2024). During her tenure, her leadership and contributions have been pivotal to the unification of the firms that led to Dexian. Winn spearheaded the business and cultural integration programs and her ability to manage the operational complexities of mergers and acquisitions led to diversification and consistent growth.Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. The organization delivers insights to inform, connect and elevate the workforce solutions ecosystem in the constantly evolving and complex world of work.This year's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list with profiles highlighting each honoree can be found online here, 2024 Global Power 150 . The 100 honorees for the Americas are also featured in the November/December edition of Staffing Industry Review magazine. All honorees will be recognized during SIA's Executive Forum North America taking place March 10 - 13, 2025, at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.ABOUT DEXIAN:Dexian is a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions with nearly 12,000 employees and 70 locations worldwide. It is one of the largest IT and professional staffing companies and the second largest minority-owned staffing company in the U.S. Dexian was launched in 2023 and created from the combination of DISYS, Signature Consultants, and other strategic acquisitions.Dexian fuses the best elements of its legacy companies to create a platform that connects talent, technology, and organizations to produce game-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. Dexian's brands include Dexian DISYS, Dexian Signature Consultants, Dexian Government Solutions, Dexian Talent Development, and Dexian IT Solutions.Visit to learn more.

