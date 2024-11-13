PM&J Launches New Line Of Squishmallows Bean Bag Chairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Squishmallows Bean Bag Chairs from PM&J Launch at Walmart

PM&J, LLC

For the first time, Private Label Brings Licensed Products to Retail

- Peter Fritz, President of PM&J, LLCMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Based on the highly successful Squishmallows brand from Jazwares, PM&J has launched three officially licensed Squishmallows bean bag chairs on Walmart .These 30-inch wide bean bag chairs are available in three Squishmallows styles-- Archie, Bubba andCam. The chairs are filled with a lightweight bean fill and covered in an easy-to-clean, soft, velvety fabric.These plush, cozy chairs make an ideal addition to playrooms, bedrooms, or living rooms and are available for $54.88 on Walmart.“After 17 years of designing, developing, and manufacturing products under private labels, we're honored to collaborate with Jazwares and Walmart to bring these delightful Squishmallows bean bag chairs to market,” said Peter Fritz, President of PM&J, LLC.“This launch represents a significant milestone as we expand our expertise into licensed retail products.”About PM&JPM&J, LLC is a leader in private label manufacturing with nearly two decades of experience in product design, development, and manufacturing. Known for high-quality, innovative products, PM&J is committed to delivering excellence through strategic partnerships and exceptional customer value.ABOUT JAZWARESJazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with a robust portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as SquishmallowsTM, PokémonTM, Hello KittyTM, Star WarsTM, DisneyTM, BumBumzTM, and Adopt MeTM. In addition to toys, offerings include virtual games, costumes, and pet products. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">jazwares and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.ABOUT SQUISHMALLOWSSquishmallows debuted in 2017 and has since evolved into a lovable lifestyle brand for fans of all ages. Recent achievements have included 10 Toy of the Year Awards, partnerships with major corporations (H&M, Puma, McDonald's), and continued fan engagement at events like VidCon Anaheim, San Diego Comic Con, and the Squish Bus Tour that swept the nation in 2023. With line extensions into apparel and pet products, collaborations with studios like Netflix and Warner Bros., and our global licensing program featuring 90+ partners, Squishmallows looks forward to continuing to expand the Squad, one Squish at a time.

