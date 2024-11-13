Iran appoints Hassan Abbaszadeh as new deputy for National Petrochemical Company

(MENAFN) Iran's Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, has appointed Hassan Abbaszadeh as the new deputy for petrochemical affairs and the head of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC). Abbaszadeh, who had previously served as the caretaker of NPC, brings valuable experience to the role and a deep understanding of Iran's petrochemical industry. His appointment highlights the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen and develop this crucial sector of the economy, which plays a vital role in non-oil exports.



The National Petrochemical Company, a key subsidiary of the Iranian Ministry of Oil, is a major player in the country’s petrochemical industry. It is responsible for the production of a wide array of petrochemical products, including chemicals, plastics, and fertilizers, which are critical to both domestic industries and export markets. Abbaszadeh’s leadership is seen as essential for ensuring the continued growth and modernization of this important sector.



As the head of NPC, Abbaszadeh will oversee the development, management, and strategic direction of the country's petrochemical industry. His role will involve addressing key challenges, increasing production capacity, and strengthening Iran's position in global markets. Given the strategic importance of the petrochemical sector to Iran’s economy, Abbaszadeh’s experience and leadership are expected to drive growth and improve the sector's performance in the coming years.



This appointment comes at a time when Iran is seeking to increase its petrochemical output and enhance its competitiveness internationally. Abbaszadeh’s experience with NPC positions him well to lead the company toward achieving these goals, as he looks to build on past successes and navigate the challenges posed by both domestic and global factors.

MENAFN13112024000045015839ID1108881540