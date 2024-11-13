SML Reaches Industry Milestone Of 600 Million RFID Tag Reads Per Week In Retail Stores Using Its Clarity Store Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SML Logo

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SML Intelligent Inventory Solutions (SML IIS) , a global leader in delivering enterprise-level RFID solutions into stores and retail chains, has announced that it recently reached the milestone of reading more than 600,000,000 RFID tags in a single week. This occurred using it's Clarity® Store application in over 8,000 stores in more than 60 countries, utilizing RFID handhelds and fixed readers. This milestone highlights the accelerating adoption of item-level RFID in apparel, footwear, home goods and electronics sectors.

SML IIS's award-winning Clarity® software solutions enable retailers to perform frequent, accurate and rapid stock counts. The technology also facilitates streamlined operational processes such as receiving, replenishment, BOPIS picking, markdowns, transfers and returns and significantly improved customer service, providing a compelling return on investments (ROIs) for the retailers using the solution.

With the adoption of item-level RFID increasing across retail globally, SML IIS is proud to be working with more than 20 retailers and brands worldwide helping these brands maintain greater than 98% inventory accuracy and accountability. This increased data quality from SML IIS's RFID solutions helps retailers minimize stockouts and reduce e-commerce picking cancel rates, contributing to the realized increase in sales and reduced inventory costs.

In addition to the store milestone, SML IIS has announced that it is also managing over 3,000,000 items a week across its Clarity® Supply Chain application , performing carton-level audits, and is forecasting this number will increase by 100% in the next six months.

The Clarity® Supply Chain solution leverages the best-in-class Clustag RFID subsystems from Rielec. These supply chain solutions operate at 100% accuracy of items within the carton, automated solutions operate at speeds of over 1,000 cases per hour.

Dean Frew, President of RFID Solutions Division at SML Group, said:“We see growing recognition by retailers and brands that changing to an Item-Level RFID operating model with the accuracy improvements that come from an enterprise solution in stores and supply chains drive compelling benefits to shareholders.”

“The 600,000,000 tag milestone provides tangible evidence that the industry's most innovative retailers are moving to Item-Level RFID and have trusted SML IIS as their partner to support their operational transformation.”

For more information, visit .



Ben Davies

Jargon Group

+441189737093 ext.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.