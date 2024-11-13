Luminys Launches Advanced Suite Of Smart Security Products: Pioneering End-To-End Security Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Introducing AI Cameras , LumiCenter, and LumiCloud for a Safer, Smarter, and Fully Integrated Security Ecosystem



IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminys Systems Corp

(Luminys), a leading provider of smart, sustainable, and connected solutions, today announced the launch of its latest suite of security products designed for the North American market. The release is scheduled for a public unveiling during the "Luminys Phase 2 Product Launch"

webinar

on Nov. 15, showcasing an innovative product lineup that meets the modern demands for scalable, intelligent, and compliant security.

Advanced Suite of Smart Security Products

The new suite includes an array of network cameras, Network Video Recorders (NVRs), and the LumiCloud platform, a cloud-based Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) solution. These offerings provide businesses with end-to-end security capabilities tailored for smart building and retail applications, reinforcing Luminys' industry-leading technology and longstanding as a pioneer in the security technology space. The product lineup integrates seamlessly with third-party applications and is compatible with existing Luminys technologies, enabling centralized control through the LumiCloud platform.

Freddy Kuo, chairman of Luminys, commented on the launch: "Our new product suite is designed to empower security professionals with tools for diverse applications to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving landscape. By aligning with stringent FCC and NDAA compliance standards and focusing on proactive innovation, Luminys is setting a new standard for comprehensive security solutions in North America."

Key Product Highlights





LumiCloud VSaaS Platform: Delivers real-time access, advanced analytics, and scalable cloud storage, enabling centralized management of security systems with customizable alerts and remote monitoring through smartphones and web browsers.

LumiCenter Video Management Software (VMS) : Seamlessly integrates surveillance cameras and AI-powered analytics, providing real-time object tracking, adaptive bandwidth management, and a fully interactive 3D mapping interface.

LumiDeterrent Cameras : Featuring advanced LumiDeterrent technology, these cameras use AI-driven red and blue flashing lights, sound alarms, and full-color video capabilities for enhanced deterrence and 24/7 surveillance, even in low-light conditions. R5 LumiSearch NVR Series : Equipped with AI-driven search functionality, the R5 Series enables rapid identification and tracking across multiple camera feeds and supports long-distance Power over Ethernet (PoE) through Luminys's proprietary LumiPower technology.

Innovative Technology for Comprehensive Security

This lineup is powered by Luminys's proprietary technologies, including:



LumiAnalytics for people counting, behavior analysis, and predictive insights.

LumiTracking for automatic tracking of people and vehicles, enabling swift responses to potential security issues. LumiLuxSmart for adaptive lighting control, capturing full-color video when motion is detected and switching to infrared in low-activity environments.

Webinar & Availability

This product launch will be live-streamed on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Attendees will gain exclusive insights and demonstrations, including the LumiLuxSmart, LumiDeterrent, and LumiColor camera series. To register, please visit

here .

Luminys products will be available through certified dealers beginning Nov. 25, 2024, with pricing details and order information accessible via the Luminys MVP portal.

For more information on Luminys' latest advancements, please visit

Luminys Systems Corp .

About Luminys

Founded in 1984, Luminys Systems Corp. leads the way in helping businesses build smart, sustainable, and secure ecosystems with integrity. Connected solutions and services offer safety, insight, intelligence, and operational efficiency.



With a focus on ingenuity and exceptional customer support, Luminys delivers future-ready products that adapt to the evolving needs of various industries. As a U.S.-based subsidiary of Foxlink, a global leader in electronics manufacturing, Luminys is trusted by customers and partners worldwide to deliver advanced technology solutions and services shaping a sustainable, smarter future. Learn more at:

.

Media Contact:

Touchdown PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Luminys Systems Corp

