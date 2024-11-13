Iran, China ink memorandum of understanding to enhance trade cooperation

(MENAFN) The Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) and the China Council for the of International Trade Beijing Sub-council (CCPIT Beijing) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance trade cooperation between Iran and China, as reported by IBNA. The MOU was signed by TCCIMA Chairman Mahmoud Najafi-Arab and CCPIT Beijing Chairman Guo Huaigang during a meeting in Beijing, where both sides discussed potential avenues for expanding bilateral trade relations.



In his remarks during the meeting, Guo Huaigang emphasized the deep and long-standing historical ties between China and Iran. He highlighted that over the past decade, China has consistently been Iran's largest trading partner, with economic and trade relations growing steadily each year. Guo also noted the pivotal role of the CCPIT Beijing, which is the largest office of the council in China, in facilitating trade and investment, familiarizing businesses with commercial laws, and organizing meetings and exhibitions to foster international exchange.



Guo further described the CCPIT Beijing as a key center for foreign trade information in China, expressing his confidence that the newly signed MOU would facilitate greater interaction between the members of both chambers. He expressed hope that the cooperation would enable mutual exchange of information, thereby fostering deeper economic ties between the two countries.



This partnership underscores the ongoing efforts by both nations to expand and diversify their economic relations, particularly in trade, investment, and international collaboration. The agreement signals a step forward in strengthening Iran-China economic cooperation and enhancing bilateral commercial activities.

