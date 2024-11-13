Santiago Tepextla, Mexico experiences 5.0-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck near Santiago Tepextla, Mexico, at 0018 GMT on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The tremor hit at a location 11 kilometers south of the town, causing concern among residents in the region. The earthquake's intensity was significant, but no immediate reports of major damage or casualties have been confirmed. The seismic event was felt in various areas surrounding Santiago Tepextla, with local authorities working to assess any potential impact.



The epicenter of the earthquake was situated at a depth of 12.6 kilometers beneath the earth's surface. The specific geographic coordinates of the quake were determined to be at 16.23 degrees north latitude and 98.44 degrees west longitude. This relatively shallow depth often leads to stronger shaking at the surface, which can amplify the earthquake’s effects on nearby towns and infrastructure. Despite the moderate magnitude, the location of the earthquake played a role in how it was felt by nearby communities.



Seismic activity is relatively common in Mexico, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. The country's government has established systems to monitor and respond to such events, including early warning systems and earthquake preparedness protocols. Earthquakes of this magnitude can cause significant disruption, especially in more populated regions, but often result in less damage compared to stronger quakes.



Following the event, Mexican authorities are likely to continue their assessments of the situation. While there have been no initial reports of widespread destruction, local emergency response teams are on standby to address any potential aftershocks or damage that may arise in the coming hours. The U.S. Geological Survey will also continue to monitor seismic activity in the region, providing updates as needed to ensure the safety of residents and travelers.

