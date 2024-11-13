West Mongolia reports 2 human cases of anthrax

(MENAFN) Two cases of anthrax have been confirmed in the western Mongolian province of Uvs, with a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman both contracting the disease, according to reports from the National Center for Zoonotic Diseases (NCZD). The man became infected after slaughtering a cow that had been ill with an undetermined condition, while the woman consumed meat from the same animal. Both individuals are currently in critical condition in a local hospital.



In addition to the two confirmed cases, nine other people who had been in close contact with the infected cow have been placed in isolation and are under medical observation. The local authorities have responded by partially quarantining the area, and the situation is being closely monitored. The NCZD has indicated that the outbreak has prompted heightened concerns, with the soum (administrative subdivision) being isolated indefinitely as a precaution.



The NCZD also reported that eleven out of Mongolia’s 21 provinces are now considered at risk of anthrax, as the disease is linked to the consumption of contaminated animal products. Health officials are working to contain the spread, with increased surveillance and preventive measures being put in place in affected areas.



Mongolia has experienced outbreaks of anthrax in the past, usually linked to the handling or consumption of infected livestock. The authorities are urging people to avoid consuming unregulated animal products and to report any suspicious animal deaths to health authorities.

