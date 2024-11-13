Hamas strongly condemns recent claims by US administration

(MENAFN) Hamas has strongly condemned recent claims by the US administration that Israeli actions are aimed at improving Gaza's humanitarian situation. In their statement, Hamas accused the Biden administration of complicity in a "brutal genocidal war" against the Palestinian people in Gaza, which has persisted for over a year. They also highlighted ongoing ethnic cleansing, massacres, and starvation, particularly in northern Gaza, where these conditions have continued for the past 35 days.



The group rejected US allegations, calling them a distortion of the reality on the ground. Hamas pointed to reports from the United Nations and international human rights organizations that show Gaza, especially in the north, is on the brink of famine due to Israel's "starvation policy" and continuous assaults on civilians.



Hamas also accused the US of providing political and military support to the Israeli government, shielding Israel from accountability and obstructing international efforts to enforce laws meant to protect civilians. They labeled the US as a primary enabler of Israeli "terrorism" against Palestinians and other peoples in the region.



Despite these accusations, Hamas affirmed that such support would only bolster the Palestinian people's determination to resist and fight for their rights to freedom, return, and self-determination.

