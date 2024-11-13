Avinash Tiwary Shares His First Memory Of Meeting Tamannaah Bhatia

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Avinash Tiwary, who is set to share the screen with Tamannaah Bhatia in the upcoming streaming movie 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', has shared his earliest memory of meeting the actress.

The shared that he met Tamannaah for the first time when he was in 9th standard.

Avinash revealed,“I don't know if many of you know this, but I met Tamannaah for the first time when she was in 9th grade. I had just finished my 12th standard, wanting to pursue acting, and attended an acting workshop. I was quite young compared to the others there, but little did I know that someone even younger than me was also attending-and that was Tamannaah. Even back then, she had a remarkable presence”.

He continued,“Years passed, and when I saw her in films, I wasn't sure if she was the same person I met at the workshop. But now, meeting again on set, my first impression of her was that she was incredibly warm and it made working together so much easier”.

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' marks the second collaboration between Avinash Tiwary and Neeraj Pandey. The trailer of the film has already impressed viewers. It also stars Jimmy Shergill and Rajeev Mehta in a pivotal role, and promises to be a full-fledged entertainer.

The film is set to release on November 29, 2024 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia rocked the nation with her special number 'Aaj Ki Raat' from the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree 2'. The film became an all-time blockbuster collecting more than Rs. 850 crore worldwide.