New Role For Billionaire Elon Musk In US President Trump's New Government

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Nov 13 (CNN) – US President-elect Donald is announcing key positions in his incoming administration as he prepares to return to the White House.

In an unusual appointment, Trump announced that the owner of 'X', Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the new“Department of Efficiency.”

Trump said Florida Rep. Mike Waltz will be his national security adviser and tapped Pete Hegseth, a veteran and the co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, to be secretary of defence.

Trump selected former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be the next US ambassador to Israel and longtime friend and real estate developer Steve Witkoff to serve as Special Envoy to the Middle East.

Veteran Republican lawyer Bill McGinley will serve as his White House counsel and John Ratcliffe as CIA director, the president-elect said.

