Jacobs - Mott Macdonald Consortium Appointed As Design Development Partner For Transformative UK Transit Program

West Yorkshire Mass Transit Programme will connect communities and advance growth

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Jacobs

(NYSE: J ) and Mott MacDonald

consortium has been appointed as the Design Development Partner by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority

(The CA) in the next phase of the West Yorkshire Mass Transit Programme

– an advanced, high-capacity public system to be integrated with cycling, walking and rail, to connect communities across the region.

With a population of 2.3 million and an economic output of nearly $95 billion (£70 billion) gross value added, West Yorkshire remains Europe's largest metropolitan area without an urban transit system.

The Jacobs - Mott MacDonald consortium will support The CA in further developing the mass transit program's first phases, which includes Light Rapid Transit. This requires taking the existing concept design through completion, providing all professional services and technical support to deliver the network's first phase before the end of this decade.

Jacobs and Mott MacDonald have established relationships with The CA, respectively serving as Business Case and Environmental Partner and supporting the mass transit program through Design Development Partner 1 and as Stakeholder Engagement Advisor.

"The Jacobs - Mott MacDonald consortium will support The CA in turning its mass transit vision into future-made designs that connect West Yorkshire's communities, combat climate change, support a sustainable and inclusive economy, and improve people's health and wellbeing," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Kate Kenny. "Our teams bring world-class experience on integrated mass transit systems that deliver a positive, sustainable legacy, helping communities flourish."



Mott MacDonald Global Practice Leader for Urban Transit and Mobility Stephen Luke said: "With a long heritage in delivering urban transit systems around the world, including in Melbourne, Toronto, Manchester and London we are proud to be supporting this transformational investment to help drive economic growth, and to deliver social and environmental benefits for the region."



West Yorkshire Combined Authority's Interim Director of Mass Transit Rob Leech said: "Mass Transit is a significant part of our ambition to create an integrated transport system for West Yorkshire. We are delighted to be working with the Jacobs - Mott MacDonald consortium who will support us to achieve our vision to bring Mass Transit to our region."

The CA anticipates the early construction stage will begin in 2028, with phase one to include two lines serving Leeds and Bradford. The system is one of the largest urban transit schemes in the U.K. The CA will continue to work with local authorities to enable future phases of a mass transit network to reach other parts of West Yorkshire.

Ranked as No. 2 in Transportation by Engineering News-Record , Jacobs delivers world-class, mass transportation infrastructure solutions that connect people and communities. Projects include the Elizabeth line

and the

Transpennine Route Upgrade

in the U.K.,

Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit

in Malaysia and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's

Grand Central Madison

program in New York.

Mott MacDonald is recognized as a global leader in Light Rapid Transit delivering projects including Transport for Greater Manchester's Metrolink and the Cardiff Valley lines in South Wales. Its capability in mass transit also extends to the Northern Line Extension

and Elizabeth line

in London, Sydney Metro in Australia

and the Scarborough Subway Extension Project in Canada . It has won awards annually at the Global Light Rail Awards since its inception in 2010.

