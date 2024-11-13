Bank Al Etihad Wraps Up 6Th Round Of The Shorouq Comeback Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMMAN, JORDAN, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bank al Etihad recently celebrated the graduation of participants from its 6th round of the Shorouq Comeback Program , which aims to support women looking to re-enter the workforce after taking voluntary career breaks. This year, 37 women graduated, gaining renewed confidence and valuable skills to navigate today's competitive job market.

Throughout the program, participants received hands-on training and mentoring from the bank and its partners. They also got to join the Shorouq Connect Network, a community of inspiring women that offers a platform for sharing ideas, knowledge, and experiences through networking events and diverse learning initiatives.

This year, the bank collaborated with a distinguished group of partners who share its dedication to supporting women. The partners include the Crown Prince Foundation, PwC Middle East, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Umniah, Talabat, Nuqul Group, Better Business, Al Aman Fund, Olayan Group, and Digitales. This collaboration demonstrates Bank al Etihad's dedication to boosting women's economic participation, aligning with Jordan's vision and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those promoting decent work and gender equality.

Since its inception, the program has supported the training of over 150 women. Notably, 45% of program participants have successfully re-entered the workforce, either by securing employment or launching their own businesses.

“As a graduate of the Shorouq Comeback Program, I can attest to its profound impact,” said Raya Sinokrot, a 2024 graduate.“It has been an incredible journey of growth and support, equipping me with skills and a network that I know will propel my career forward.”

The Shorouq Comeback Program is part of the Shorouq suite of banking solutions and non-financial services designed exclusively for women in Jordan. Launched by Bank al Etihad in 2014, the Shorouq suite is dedicated to promoting financial independence and security while advancing women's economic participation.

Bank al Etihad is a banking and financial institution dedicated to serving customers since 1987. With a strong presence in Jordan, the bank comprises several entities, including a financial brokerage company (Etihad Brokerage) and a financial leasing company (Etihad Leasing Company). Furthermore, Bank al Etihad holds a 10% ownership stake in the National Bank of Palestine and actively participates on its board of directors. In 2017, Bank al Etihad acquired a controlling stake in Safwa Islamic Bank.

