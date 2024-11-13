India’S PM To Visit Guyana

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – At the invitation of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, prime of India, Shri Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana from November 19 to 21, 2024.

The visit underlines the historically strong relations between India and Guyana. It may be noted that H.E. Dr Ali, president of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, visited India in January 2023 as the chief guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, where he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

During his state visit, prime minister Modi will engage in summit-level bilateral discussions with His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the president of Guyana. He will also co-chair the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana, alongside prime minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, and president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address the National Assembly of the parliament of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. On his agenda is an address to the Indian community and the Indian diaspora in Guyana.

Additionally, prime minister Modi will offer a floral tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Promenade Garden in Georgetown, which was installed in 1969 during the Mahatma Gandhi centenary celebrations. He will also visit the Indian Arrival Monument in the Monument Garden, which commemorates the arrival of the first ship carrying Indian indentured labourers to the Caribbean. The ship arrived on the shores of the then British Guiana in 1838.

