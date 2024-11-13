Telangana Train Accident: Goods Train Derails Near Peddapalli. Check Full List Of Cancelled, Diverted Trains Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nearly 37 passenger trains were cancelled, and more than 10 other trains were affected after a goods train carrying iron ore derailed in the Peddapalli district in Telangana, South Central Railway (SCR) told PTI on Wednesday.

Eleven wagons of the goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam late Tuesday night, officials told PTI.



As restoration work is underway, the Indian Railways ' South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 37 passenger trains scheduled for Wednesday and diverted over 10 trains, with a few more rescheduled for today.



“Around 37 trains have been cancelled. Many more trains have been partially Cancelled, Diverted, Rescheduled or Regulated,” ANI quoted South Central Railway PRO on Wednesday.

List of trains cancelled today

According to a press release by South Central Railway , six trains from Akola and Akot have been cancelled for today. Three trains from Daund, Nizamabad, and Sirpur Kaghaznagar have been partially cancelled, i.e., they won't cover a few stops today.

List of trains cancelled today

Trains diverted

Ten trains from Delhi , Gorakhpur, Ahmedabad, Dannapur, and other stations have been diverted due to the train derailment in Telangana. Indian Railways passengers who are travelling on these routes today have been advised to check the train schedule and timings.



Additionally, the train from MGR Chennai Railway Station to Ahmedabad has been rescheduled. Another train from Yeswantpur to Mirzapur has also been rescheduled for today. Three trains operating from Darbhanga, Danapur, and Jaipur will be regulated for a few hours on the Central Railway.

List of trains diverted cancelled and rescheduled due to Telangana train accident.

Due to rescheduling, cancellation, diversion and delay, Indian Railway passengers are likely to face inconvenience today. They can connect with IRCTC's customer care number for more information.