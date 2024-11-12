عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's General Staff Confirms Attack On Russian Depot In Belgorod Region

Ukraine's General Staff Confirms Attack On Russian Depot In Belgorod Region


11/12/2024 7:14:20 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit an oil depot near Stary Oskol city in Russia's Belgorod region.

The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine announced this on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of November 12, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, targeted the Oskolneftesnab oil depot near the city of Stary Oskol in Russia's Belgorod region,” the statement says.

The results of the military operation are being clarified.

Read also: National Guard soldiers destroy enemy IFV with its crew in Siversk sector

According to preliminary information, a fire broke out on the territory of the facility.

The General Staff noted that the destruction of such facilities creates serious logistical problems for the Russian army and significantly reduces their offensive potential.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot near the town of Stary Oskol, setting one of the fuel tanks on fire.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN12112024000193011044ID1108879213


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search