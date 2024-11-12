Ukraine's General Staff Confirms Attack On Russian Depot In Belgorod Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit an oil depot near Stary Oskol city in Russia's Belgorod region.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine announced this on its page, Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of November 12, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, targeted the Oskolneftesnab oil depot near the city of Stary Oskol in Russia's Belgorod region,” the statement says.

The results of the military operation are being clarified.

According to preliminary information, a fire broke out on the territory of the facility.

The General Staff noted that the destruction of such facilities creates serious logistical problems for the Russian army and significantly reduces their offensive potential.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot near the town of Stary Oskol, setting one of the fuel tanks on fire.

