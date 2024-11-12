EG4 Launches Flexboss21, A Hybrid Inverter With Market-Leading PV Input

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The EG4 logo, representing our commitment to innovative, reliable solar solutions.

Front view of the FlexBOSS21 hybrid inverter, designed for high PV input capacity and versatile energy solutions for residential and light commercial applications.

The FlexBOSS21 hybrid inverter, shown in an open configuration, highlighting its components and design for efficient energy management.

FlexBOSS21 Offers High PV Input Capacity and Versatile Energy Solutions

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EG4 Electronics proudly announces the launch of the FlexBOSS21. The versatile hybrid inverter with the highest PV input on the market, the FlexBOSS21 delivers up to 21kW of usable PV power and a 24kW max PV input.The FlexBOSS21 offers power, flexibility, and scalability for diverse solar setups, ranging from small systems to configurations requiring full 200A service.Offering a powerful 16kW AC output to the grid with PV, plus 12kW AC output from the battery alone, the FlexBOSS21 provides robust energy backup for residential and light commercial applications alike. Its versatile design supports sell-back, off-grid, and multi-modal configurations, seamlessly integrating with grid, battery, and load requirements.Enhanced with three MPPTs configured as 26A/26A/15A, it allows up to five panel strings and various orientations. Despite its power, the FlexBOSS21 has a compact footprint, making it easy to install in a wide range of spaces.When integrated with EG4's new GridBOSS Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID), the FlexBOSS21 is15% more affordable than comparable 18kW PV / 12kW AC systems. By eliminating the need for main panel upgrades and critical load subpanels, users can save up to 7,500 on installation.These energy solutions deliver true whole-home backup, capable of supporting large loads like HVAC systems, EV chargers, and electric water heaters. For customers with Net Energy Metering (NEM) or Time-of-Use (TOU) plans, the GridBOSS and FlexBOSS21 optimizes load control, supporting cost-effective energy use.The FlexBOSS21 and GridBOSS are compatible with AC-coupled solar, generator backup, smart load management, and EV charging systems. For small commercial systems, they operate effectively on 120/240 VAC split-phase services, offering comprehensive energy management with smart panel integration.About EG4 Electronics: EG4 Electronics is a leading provider of solar energy solutions, specializing in high-quality lithium batteries and inverters. EG4 Electronics aims to make solar energy accessible and affordable for everyone.Note: Specifications are subject to change. Please refer to the EG4 website for the most current information.

What is EG4's FlexBOSS21 Hybrid Inverter? | Overview with Brayden

