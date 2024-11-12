Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening At Hidden Creeks At Lakewood Park Community In Cedar Park, Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Model Grand Opening event on Saturday, Nov. 16 will showcase stunning architectural and interior design

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of its model homes at Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park , an exclusive new home community in Cedar Park, Texas. This luxurious community features estate-sized home sites and flexible floor plans designed to meet the needs of today's home buyers.

Toll Brothers is hosting a grand opening celebration of the new model homes on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 2305 Spanish Cedar Drive in Cedar Park. Prospective home buyers are invited to visit the community and tour the professionally designed model homes and available quick move-in homes. The grand opening celebration will feature light bites, refreshments, and more.









“Our new Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park community offers residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Cedar Park area,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin.“With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through our Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this resort-style community sets a new standard for luxury living in Cedar Park, and we invite home shoppers to experience this first-hand at our new model grand opening event.”

Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park offers an alluring mix of luxury and serenity, featuring two elegant collections of single-family homes. The community's 12 home designs range from 2,665 to over 5,992 square feet, with prices starting from the upper $800,000s. Homeowners will enjoy spacious 70-foot and 90-foot home sites, with homes offering expansive gathering spaces and first-floor bedroom suites. Toll Brothers homeowners in Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park will also enjoy a selection of future resort-style amenities, including a pool with cabanas.

Residents of Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park will benefit from the highly rated Leander Independent School District, including Block House Creek Elementary School, Knox Wiley Middle School, and Rouse High School. The community's convenient location provides easy access to exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in Cedar Park and nearby Austin.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in and move-in ready homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home in time for the holidays.

For more information on Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park, or to RSVP for the grand opening event, call (833) 405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Austin .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

