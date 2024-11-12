International Padel Federation Launches New Intercontinental Cup For 2025 Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The International Padel Federation (FIP) yesterday announced the launch of an inaugural new Intercontinental Cup competition – the equivalent of tennis' Laver Cup and golf's Ryder Cup – which will take place biennially, seeing top and emerging players from the Amercias compete against Europe in some of the most compelling venues of sport, starting with the first competition in 2025.

Following the record-breaking success of the 2024 FIP World Championship earlier this month, the new inter-continental cup – yet to be formally named – will showcase the best global talent and provide new opportunities for players from emerging padel nations to join the elite level of the world's fastest growing sport. The new competition also signals padel's readiness for inclusion in the Olympics, as the sport's rapid democratization and professionalization under FIP aligns with the International Olympic Committee's values and support for globally diverse and modern sports that help develop the pyramid. The new format will also be organized with the support of FIP's continental federations Padel Europe and Padel America.

A men's and women's competition will be run simultaneously – with a record-breaking prize purse of €700,000 and equal prize money distributed across the winning men's and women's teams. These unprecedented winnings reflect a continued commitment by the FIP to grow and develop the sport internationally, continually raising the profile of professional padel.

Hosting will rotate between venues across the Americas and Europe, bringing padel to both established and emerging fan bases in incredible locations across the globe. Tenders for locations, branding, promoters and partnerships starting shortly.

Commenting on new competition, the President of the International Padel Federation, Luigi Carraro, who was unanimously re-elected for a new Presidential mandate in October 2024, stated:

“The new inter-continental cup competition responds to the incredible worldwide popularity of padel and an unprecedented demand for new competition formats from both established and emerging padel fanbases, players and partners.

"The overwhelming success of the FIP Padel World Championships 2024 and the Premier Padel professional tour demonstrate how padel has rapidly become a major international sport and innovations such as the new inter-continental competition are key to continually driving the development of padel – especially in new regions of the world.

"We cannot wait to realise this competition next year, and already know of enormous demand to host and partner in padel's equivalent of the Laver and Ryder Cup, which will continue the globalization of padel as we aspire to form part of the Olympic Movement as soon as possible.”