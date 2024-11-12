Mud Volcano Eruption Causes Some 200 To Be Evacuated In Colombia

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Bogotá/Colombia:

Some 200 people are being evacuated after a mud volcano erupted in a region in northwestern

Colombia, the emergency response agency said Monday.

In the afternoon, residents of the Urabá region, in the department of Antioquia, recorded with their cell phones the eruption of mud and fire along with a curtain of smoke.

Some 200 people are being evacuated from the area, an official from the state-run National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) told Newsroom Panama.

The organization added on social X that so far no deaths or injuries have been reported, although about 100 families were affected by the eruption.

Most of them are indigenous, according to the governor of Antioquia, Andrés Julián Rendón.







The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) said in a statement that the event was the Los Aburridos volcano, located in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Turbo. The mayor of the town said some children were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke from the crater.

According to the SGC, Los Aburridos had already erupted a decade ago, causing“little impact.”

In the departments near the Colombian Caribbean there are hundreds of mud volcanoes, whose eruptions cause less damage compared to those that expel lava.

