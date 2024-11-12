Uttar Pradesh Launches Training For Udyami Mitras To Facilitate Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Nov 12 (KNN) A comprehensive two-week induction programme for newly appointed Udyami Mitras (entrepreneur facilitators) launched on Monday at the Panchayati Raj Training Institute, marking a significant step in Uttar Pradesh's economic development strategy.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, addressing the inductees, highlighted UP's substantial economic potential, noting the state's 9.2 per cent contribution to India's GDP.

He emphasised Chief Yogi Adityanath's vision to advance the state's toward a USD 1 trillion benchmark, leveraging UP's position as India's most populous state.

The initiative aims to position these facilitators as key intermediaries between investors and the government.

Singh stressed the importance of understanding investor needs, highlighting UP's advantageous combination of resources, favourable climate, and supportive policy framework through Invest UP.

Principal Secretary of Industrial Development, Anil Kumar Sagar, underscored UP's agricultural strengths in rice, wheat, sugarcane, and milk production.

He detailed how the state's industrial expansion aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, while also discussing the significance of free trade agreements amid global protectionist trends.

Abhishek Prakash, CEO, Invest UP and Industrial Development Secretary, outlined the Udyami Mitras' crucial role in achieving the state's trillion-dollar economy target.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining high integrity standards while fulfilling their responsibilities as investment facilitators.

The training programme represents a strategic initiative to enhance UP's position as an investment destination, focusing on industrial growth and employment generation for the state's educated youth.

The newly appointed facilitators will serve as vital links in strengthening the state's economic development framework.

