Qatar Participates In Web Summit Lisbon 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Lisbon: The State of Qatar participated in the Web Summit in Lisbon, held from November 11 to 14 in the Portuguese capital, with over 70,000 tech innovators, investors, and business leaders from around the world attending.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Director of the Communications Office HE Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, who is also Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Organizing Committee, alongside representatives from various governmental and semi-governmental entities.

The Web Summit team highlighted details of the Qatari delegations participation, including the diverse national entities and Qatari speakers from various sectors, aimed at attracting investment to Qatar and strengthening its business sector, particularly in technology, artificial intelligence, and research and development. The team also noted the achievements of the first edition of the Web Summit in Qatar, which resulted in significant milestones.

Qatari companies at the Web Summit Lisbon 2024 aim to strengthen their international partnerships and explore investment opportunities in the global market. During the summit, Invest Qatar launched the Startup Qatar program to support startups, providing them with funding and development programs for innovations in sectors such as gaming and healthtech.

Following the success of the Web Summit Qatar 2024, which attracted over 15,000 participants from 118 countries, Qatar is preparing to host the next edition of the summit in February 2025, expected to see an even larger presence of companies and investors, further establishing Qatar as a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.