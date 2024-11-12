Al-Sisi Reaffirms Egypt's Support To Palestine, Lebanon, Rejecting Israeli Actions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's opposition to all plans aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause, whether through the displacement of civilians or turning the Gaza Strip into an uninhabitable place.

His remarks came during the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss the war in Gaza and Lebanon, and the most recent regional developments.

Al-Sisi stressed Egypt's adherence to peace as the only strategic option for the region.

“Egypt is fully committed to providing aid to our brothers in Lebanon, in support of the steadfastness of the Lebanese state institutions, primarily the Lebanese army, and in an effort to stop the aggression and destruction to which the brotherly Lebanese people are being subjected and to intensify efforts aimed at an immediate ceasefire and the full and non-selective implementation of Security Council Resolution No. 1701,” the president added.

On the sidelines of the summit, Al-Sisi met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to review the developments of ongoing contacts with various international and regional parties to push for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701.

The official spokesperson for the presidency stated that the president affirmed Egypt's position in support of Lebanon, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its rejection and condemnation of Israeli aggression, whether in the Palestinian territories or Lebanon.

Al-Sisi stressed the importance of the role of the international community in stopping the escalation in the region and preventing a slide into a regional war with disastrous repercussions on the present and future of its peoples, stressing Egypt's continued provision of all forms of support to Lebanon and its people.

Also on the sidelines of the summit, President Al-Sisi met with Jordanian King Abdullah II to discuss developments in the region, as well as Egypt and Jordan's efforts to calm the situation and establish a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon. Both parties warned of the perils of escalating policies that are bringing the region to the verge of collapse.

The Egyptian President and the Jordanian King also affirmed the identical positions of Egypt and Jordan regarding the rejection of forced displacement and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, stressing the need for the international community to take serious steps towards ending the war in the region and launching a path to peace based on the two-state solution.

Both leaders also affirmed the identical positions of Egypt and Jordan regarding the rejection of forced displacement and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, stressing the need for the international community to take serious steps towards ending the war in the region and launching a path to peace based on the two-state solution.



