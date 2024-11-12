Lebanon Death Toll Rises To 3,287 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks
11/12/2024 7:21:26 PM
Beirut: The total death toll of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since October 2023 has risen to 3,287 dead and 14,222 injured.
The Lebanese Ministry of health said in a statement on Tuesday that the Israeli army's raids last Monday, resulted in 44 dead and 88 injured.
Meanwhile, five people were killed in an Israeli raid on southern Lebanon Tuesday evening.
Local sources said that the raid targeted residents of the town of Tefahta.
Lebanon has been subjected to Israeli aggression for more than a year, which has increased in intensity since the end of last September, killing and wounding thousands of civilians and displacing more than a million people.
