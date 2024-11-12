Lewis Taulbee, Author And Entrepreneur: Shares His Q&A On 'Blue Collar Executive' And His Mission To Inspire Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lewis Taulbee

Lewis Taulbee shares his perspectives on balancing family, career, and discovering a deeper sense of purpose beyond just making a living.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lewis Taulbee , author and entrepreneur, is redefining what success truly means. As the host of the“Blue Collar Executive” podcast and author of the widely popular book“Blue Collar Executive,” Taulbee draws on his journey from modest beginnings to a thriving career. His straightforward, down-to-earth approach resonates with people from all backgrounds, bridging the gap between traditional blue-collar values and modern success. In this Q&A, Lewis shares his insights on purpose, resilience, and the lessons he's learned along the way, offering inspiration for anyone seeking meaning beyond titles and wealth. Read on to discover why authenticity, integrity, and a clear sense of purpose are the cornerstones of Taulbee's unique philosophy.

1. What motivated you to start the“Blue Collar Executive” podcast, and what were your initial expectations for its impact?

"My assistant encouraged me to start a podcast because she felt I engaged people when I spoke. I ignored her persistence for a long time until one night, I woke up and thought, 'Real estate is not your purpose. Your success has come from inspiring others to reach their full potential.' I thought I was losing my mind, given that I'd been in real estate for over 25 years. I sat up in bed, realizing that my success-in business, coaching baseball, and raising a family-stemmed from this. I ordered the equipment the following day and asked my assistant to arrange training with a local studio. However, I had to leave my corporate apartment in Chicago before we could unpack the boxes and return to Cincinnati due to COVID-19. I couldn't stop thinking about what I heard that night and experimented with a podcast in my basement. Unsure of what to discuss, I used a manuscript I'd written for my children years earlier as a guide. After 10 hours, I produced my first 10-minute episode. I hesitantly shared it with family and friends, and to my surprise, they enjoyed it and encouraged me to continue. I had zero expectations and wasn't even sure what category it would fall under. Though initially intended to be business-focused, the messages from people finding inspiration in my stories have motivated me to keep going."

2. Have your expectations for“Blue Collar Executive” been fulfilled, or are there specific goals you're still working toward?

"I have not set any expectations because I am taking this journey one day at a time and enjoying each moment."

3. How do you make“Blue Collar Executive” relevant to people across various backgrounds? Are the lessons from your podcast and book widely applicable?

"I started“Blue Collar Executive,” intending to share business perspectives from my experiences. However, it quickly evolved from business perspectives to life perspectives. Regardless of someone's background, financial status, education level, or "collar color," we all have a purpose, a gift, and a story. I simply share my story and encourage others to find their true purpose and reach their highest potential before their journey ends."

4. What led you to write your book, *Blue Collar Executive*, and what key messages did you want to convey?

"My parents passed away before my three children could know them. They were hardworking factory workers; generations before them were farmers or coal miners. My career took me on a different path, and I found business success. I wanted my children to understand the blue-collar values of hard work, integrity, and drive instilled in me and how holding to these values has been the foundation of my success."

5. What do you hope readers will take away or be inspired to achieve after reading your book?

"I hope they understand the importance of staying true to themselves without trying to be someone else. Early in my career, I struggled because I tried to act like "an executive" and failed miserably. My success took off when I learned to be myself and hold to the values my parents instilled in me."

6. In what ways has your blue-collar background influenced your decision-making in both business and personal spheres?

"There have been times when I was in a position to go against my principles for financial gain or company benefit. In those moments, I remind myself that what matters most is acting ethically and honestly. I apply the same standards in my personal life. Perhaps I have lost money in deals but sleep well at night."

7. What are some of the most common misconceptions surrounding blue-collar careers, and how does your book address or challenge these viewpoints?

"Society often tells young people that the only path to success is college straight out of high school and finding a career in a suit. The problem is that most young people have no idea what they want to do at that age and end up with debt from an education they may not use. Meanwhile, our country suffers from a lack of blue-collar workers. Everyone has a gift, and when you find and act on it, it leads to success. Education is valuable, but living in your purpose is even more important."

8. What legacy do you hope“Blue Collar Executive” will leave for future generations, particularly those with blue-collar roots?

"This is a great question. I once said I don't want to leave a pension for my children; I want to leave a legacy. This ambition drives me every day. I hope that, in some way,“Blue Collar Executive” inspires others to leave their legacy as well."

9. In what ways do you think traditional blue-collar values and morals are shaping modern business ethics?

"I believe these values are vital to the long-term success of any company. Anyone can make money, even criminals, but they cannot sustain it. In business, we are all humans serving one another, and any organization or leader who disregards these values will ultimately fail. I am 100% certain of this."

10. What final insights would you like to share with those struggling to find purpose and fulfillment in their work?

"Don't get discouraged. Stay the course, and give your all to whatever you're doing. You'll find your purpose in what you do with the least effort. Once you discover it, dream big and never stop chasing it. Don't ignore your imagination, as crazy as it may seem. If you can imagine it, you can achieve it. Everything we see, feel, and touch started in someone's imagination."

As he continues to inspire a generation seeking meaning over materialism, Taulbee's message is clear: success lies in staying true to oneself and leaving a legacy of values that outlast any paycheck.

Lewis Taulbee has over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, excelling in investment, management, and development across various property types, including malls and hotels. He has held senior roles with Simon Property Group, Starwood Capital, and JLL as Managing Director of Asset Services, focusing on distressed asset redevelopment. Acknowledged for his contributions, he has received awards from organizations like ICSC and BOMA. In addition to his corporate work, he serves as a court-appointed Receiver. Mr. Taulbee values his 34-year marriage to his high school sweetheart and the joy of raising three children.

