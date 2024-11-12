(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Equator Advanced Appliances Introduces the Equator 835 Washer: A New Standard in Laundry Efficiency and Safety

Equator Advanced Appliances Introduces the Equator 835 Washer: A New Standard in Laundry Efficiency and Safety

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce the launch of the Equator 835 Washer, the latest innovation in its appliance lineup. This state-of-the-art washer showcases advanced features designed to enhance the laundry experience, emphasizing both functionality and the safety of families.

The Equator 835 is equipped with several new programs, including Sanitize, Allergen, Quiet, and Winterize , ensuring versatility for diverse laundry needs. Its color-coded, intuitive control panel facilitates easy operation, while its fully automated two-step process minimizes the complexity for users. Utilizing advanced sensors, the machine accurately measures the appropriate amount of water for each load, preventing any wastage of energy and resources.

The SANITIZE cycle heats water to 165°F, effectively eliminating viruses and contaminants present on clothing, making it an ideal choice for households where hygiene is paramount. Additionally, an ALLERGEN cycle effectively targets dust mites, ensuring that clothing is not only clean but also safe for those with allergies or respiratory issues. The washer boasts ANTI-MICROBIAL drum baffles that inhibit bacteria growth, ensuring enhanced protection for garments. SMART TECHNOLOGY further optimizes the washing process by determining the exact water and time needed for each load, resulting in immaculate and hygienic laundry.

In addition to these features, the Equator 835 Washer operates with a QUIET CYCLE that reduces noise levels to below 60 dB, making it ideal for families with varying schedules. The WINTERIZE function allows for a quick 2-minute preparation for cold weather by adding antifreeze, protecting the machine during winter months. A CHILD LOCK feature ensures that accidental changes to the wash cycles are prevented, maintaining the integrity of the selected settings.

The END OF CYCLE CHIME signals the completion of wash programs with an option to turn the sound on or off as desired. Built-in diagnostics provide insights into operational issues by displaying error codes, allowing for quick identification and resolution. The ADD-A-SOCK feature allows users to interrupt the cycle to add forgotten items, enhancing convenience and usability. Furthermore, the DELAY START function enables scheduling of wash cycles up to 24 hours in advance, making it easier to manage energy consumption during lower rate periods. Lastly, MEMORY PROGRAMS allow the machine to store up to four customized wash programs for instant access in future uses.

The Equator 835 Washer is now available for purchase for $1,039 at major retailers, like Home Depot, Lowe's, Amazon, and Wayfair.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been recognized for its innovative, energy-efficient appliances tailored to modern lifestyles. With a dedication to quality and style, Equator continues to design products that support both everyday convenience and refined living. For more information, visit

Nick Mathews

Equator Advanced Appliances

+1 713-589-2123

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Equator 18 lbs Super Washer with Sanitize, Allergen and Winterize Features | EW 835

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.