PKL Season 11: Deshwal's 19 Points Help Jaipur Pink Panthers Overcome Bengaluru Bulls

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Nov 12 (IANS) Arjun Deshwal capped off an exceptional solo performance with a big score that helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers to a 39-32 win over the Bengaluru Bulls in Match 49 of season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Noida Indoor here on Tuesday. Deshwal scored 19 points for the two-time PKL champions, with the second-highest scorer for the Jaipur Pink Panthers being Lucky Sharma, who completed a High 5 and eventually finished with six points to his name.

In the absence of Pardeep Narwal, Bengaluru Bulls raider Ajinkya Pawar caught the Jaipur Pink Panthers off-guard at the start of the match as he scored early points to give his team an important lead. Jatin then joined the party as the Bengaluru Bulls inflicted the first All Out of the match on the Jaipur Pink Panthers just eight minutes into the game. Jaipur Pink Panthers skipper Deshwal carried his team, with seven early raid points, which was enough to keep his team afloat.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers fought their way back into the game as the first half came to a close. With two minutes left at the end of the first half and the two teams separated by one point, Arulnanthababu pulled off a Super Tackle for the Bengaluru Bulls. It was a close game through the first half, and Deshwal completed his fourth Super 10 of the season as he got Arulnanthababu and then Jatin, to take the score to 19-17.

An All Out inflicted by the Jaipur Pink Panthers on the Bengaluru Bulls set the tone for the second half. Ajinkya, who completed 500 Raid Points in the PKL, kept up with his form, but the Bengaluru Bulls lost control of the match. On the other side of the mat, the raid machine for the Jaipur Pink Panthers – Arjun Deshwal – singlehandedly led the charge for his team.

As the match came to a close, the Jaipur Pink Panthers shifted gears to inflict a second ALL OUT on the Bengaluru Bulls, extending their lead to nine points. With two minutes remaining to the end of the game, Jai Bhagwan completed a Super Raid, but by then the damage was done as the Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a seven-point victory.