Grand Finale Of MDJ Couple No.1 (Season 3) Presented By Mahabir Danwar Jewellers Held At Fairfield By Marriott, Kolkata

Kolkata, 10th November, 2024: Mahabir Danwar Jewellers (MDJ) has once again brought couples together to celebrate love and romance at the grand finale of the highly anticipated 'Couple No 1' contest, held today at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata. This exciting event marked the culmination of a two-month journey filled with fun, creativity, and heartfelt connections. Following the remarkable success of Seasons 1 and 2, MDJ launched its third season on September 6, 2024, with the aim of rekindling romance and celebrating relationships in a unique way. Over the course of the contest, couples participated in various challenges designed to showcase their love and commitment, ultimately leading to the selection of the top 12 couples for the grand finale.



The event was graced by a prestigious jury which included: Richa Sharma, Actress & Mrs. India Universe; Naina More, Celebrity Motivational Speaker; Jyotee Khaitan, Fashion Designer; Indu Soni, Jewellery Designer and was attended by: Mr. Vijay Soni, Director, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers; Mr. Arvind Soni, Director, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers; Mr. Sandeep Soni, Director, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers & Mr. Amit Soni, Director, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Arvind Soni & Mr. Sandeep Soni, Directors, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers said,“Love is a beautiful journey that deserves to be celebrated at every step. With Couple No. 1, we are excited to provide a platform where couples can strengthen their bonds and create lasting memories together. Our goal is to rekindle the spirit of romance and remind everyone of the joy that comes from companionship. This year, we are thrilled to reward our winners with a trip to Vietnam, a breathtaking destination that offers the perfect setting for love and adventure. We believe that experiences like these bring couples closer and help them cherish the special moments that define their relationships.”



The men will showcase stunning outfits by Aditya Jain, the official male apparel partner, while the women will dazzle in exquisite designs by Simaaya, the official female apparel partner for this grand event. The event is supported by Credo, directed by Ushoshi Sen Gupta, Miss Universe India 2010 and has been curated by San Entertainment, a boutique agency specializing in exclusive events.



About Mahabir Danwar Jewellers: Mahabir Danwar Jewellers (P) ltd (MDJ), Kolkata was founded by Late Shri Mahabir Prasad Soni in 1970 and is currently being managed by his son, Shri Binod Kumar Soni and grandsons Shri Vijay, Arvind, Amit, and Sandeep.



MDJ is in manufacturing, wholesale and retail of exquisite handcrafted gold, diamond, Kundan and fusion designer jewellery. MDJ speciality is its fabulous Bridal jewellery Design, which is a perfect blend of contemporary and classic design. Mahabir has the combination of latest production machinery and techniques on one hand and traditional skilled craftsmen on the other. MDJ has developed a strong bond with its customers based on consistent performance, impeccable quality, and transparency, timely and prompt service.



We have also introduced MAHIRA- the Bridal Jewellery couture which is a Bridal Jewellery Boutique at city centre 1. The Beauty of MAHIRA collection lies in the uniqueness of its design and natural sparkle set in distinctive creations.



MAHABIR has their Head Office at City Centre, Salt Lake, Kolkata's most preferred shopping destination with branches in Kolkata's commercial center, Burrabazar and in Kolkata's most happening recreation zone, Park Street. Mahabir Danwar Jewellers inaugurated another showroom in the Capital city of Delhi. MDJ has a presence in Pan India.



List of Winners: Couple No 1

(Season 3)



1. Kirti & Aditya Kothari - (Winner)



2. Priya & Rishav Agarwal - (1st Runner up)



3. Susmita Dey & Ankit Seth - (2nd Runner up)

