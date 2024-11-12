Mullen Class 1 EV Cargo Van Now Available On Turo; Largest Vehicle Sharing Marketplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jacksonville, Florida, is the first U.S. to offer the Mullen ONE EV cargo van for rental

BREA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, (NASDAQ: MUL ) (“Mullen” or the“Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today its Class 1 EV cargo van, the Mullen ONE, is now listed for vehicle rental on Turo , the world's largest vehicle sharing marketplace.

Parasol Strategic Solutions (“Parasol”), a high-level Turo host based in Florida, has identified a significant need in their market for a versatile, compact cargo van. Through their extensive experience in the vehicle-sharing and logistics space, Parasol has observed a growing demand for small, efficient cargo vans that can navigate urban settings with ease while supporting sustainable transport.

“The Mullen ONE aligns perfectly for a cargo van rental option on Turo, offering a nimble, eco-friendly solution that meets the expectations of businesses seeking on-demand, cost-effective transportation options,” said Bradley Shaw of Parasol Strategic Solutions.

Parasol will begin offering the Mullen ONE in the Jacksonville, Florida, market as an initial pilot for its growing on demand platform for electric vehicles. A second Mullen Class 1 EV cargo van pilot is planned to launch in Baltimore, Maryland.

“This is a gateway opportunity for businesses of all sizes to experience the performance and benefits of Mullen's Class 1 EV cargo van,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Mullen's commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, EPA and CARB certifications.

The Mullen THREE was recently qualified for a $15,000 incentive through the State of Massachusetts MOR-EV program and a $45,000 cash rebate voucher through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP) . The Mullen ONE is also eligible for the MOR-EV program with a $3,500 rebate in Massachusetts . When combined with the $7,500 Federal Tax Incentive, both vehicles offer substantial savings for commercial fleet customers.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers with the addition of Papé Kenworth. Other previously announced dealers include Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast, Pacific Northwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic markets. The Company has also announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

